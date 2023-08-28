Which Hornets players have also won an NBA championship and 6 or more 3-point shots in a game? NBA Crossover Grid answers for August 28

NBA Crossover Grid revealed its latest puzzle on August 28. Based on the popular MLB Immaculate Grid, the basketball trivia game is a great mind teaser for hoops fans looking forward to the forthcoming 2023-24 NBA season.

Day 61 of the NBA Crossover Grid has three special categories: a player with at least one NBA championship, a player who made six or more 3-point shots in a single game and a player with less than 200 games under his belt.

Here are the clues for Monday's puzzle:

Grid 1: Player who played for the Boston Celtics and Charlotte Hornets

Grid 2: Player who played for the Charlotte Hornets and won at least one NBA championship

Grid 3: Player who played for the Charlotte Hornets and made at least six 3-point shots in a game

Grid 4: Player who played for the Boston Celtics and Sacramento Kings

Grid 5: Player who played for the Sacramento Kings and won at least one NBA championship

Grid 6: Player who played for the Sacramento Kings and made at least six 3-point shots in a game

Grid 7: Player who played for the Boston Celtics and played in less than 200 games

Grid 8: Player who won an NBA championship and played in less than 200 games

Grid 9: Player who made at least six 3-point shots in a game and played in less than 200 games

Let's try to answer Grids No. 2 and 3 for the 66th edition of NBA Crossover Grid. Which Charlotte Hornets players have won at least one NBA championship and made at least six 3-point shots in a single game?

Jeremy Lin took over the NBA when he was with the New York Knicks during his "Linsanity" run in 2012. Lin became a free agent after the season and signed with the Houston Rockets. He made a career-high nine 3-point shots as a member of the Rockets in a game against the Philadelphia 76ers in 2013.

Lin joined the Hornets in 2015 and became one of the best sixth men in the league. He helped Charlotte make it to the playoffs but they were eliminated by the Miami Heat in the first round in seven games.

It should be noted that Glen Rice is also an answer for Grids No. 2 and 3 like Lin. He was a franchise player for the Hornets, won an NBA championship with the LA Lakers in 2000 and has a career-high of eight 3-point shots made in a single game.

NBA Crossover Grid alternative answers

Jeremy Lin and Glen Rice are not the only answers for Grids No. 2 and 3. For those who want to have a low rarity score for Monday's NBA Crossover Grid, here are several different answers:

Grid 2: Derek Anderson, P.J. Brown, Boris Diaw, Dwight Howard and Jason Kapono

Grid 3: Ricky Davis, Dell Curry, Hershey Hawkins, Marco Belinelli and Rex Chapman

Here's a completed grid for Monday:

