Which Sixers players have also played for the Kings and Jazz? NBA Immaculate Grid answers for August 27

An all-new NBA Immaculate Grid was released on August 27. Based on the its MLB counterpart, the trivia puzzle game remains popular among basketball fans waiting for the long offseason to end.

Sunday's grid has one special category: a player who averaged five or more assists in a single season. With all that out of the way, let's take a look at the clues for the 34th NBA Immaculate Grid:

Grid 1: Player who played for the Minnesota Timberwolves and Philadelphia 76ers

Grid 2: Player who played for the Minnesota Timberwolves and LA Clippers

Grid 3: Player who played for the Minnesota Timberwolves and averaged five or more assists in a season

Grid 4: Player who played for the Sacramento Kings and Philadelphia 76ers

Grid 5: Player who played for the Sacramento Kings and LA Clippers

Grid 6: Player who played for the Sacramento Kings and averaged five or more assists in a season

Grid 7: Player who played for the Utah Jazz and Philadelphia 76ers

Grid 8: Player who played for the Utah Jazz and LA Clippers

Grid 9: Player who played for the Utah Jazz and averaged five or more assists in a season

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Expand Tweet

For Sunday's grid, let's try to answer Grids No. 4 and 7. Which Philadelphia 76ers players have also played for the Sacramento Kings and Utah Jazz?

Chris Webber had his best years with the Kings, leading them to a couple of Western Conference Finals appearances against the LA Lakers. Webber was later traded to the Sixers midway through the 2004-05 season. He played a total of 114 games in Philly before retiring in 2008 as a member of the Golden State Warriors.

Meanwhile, Danuel House Jr. currently plays for the Sixers and he's entering his second season there. Before he signed a two-year contract with Philly last year, he played 25 games for the Jazz in the 2021-22 season.

Also Read: Which Thunder players have also played for the Nuggets and Cavaliers? NBA Immaculate Grid Answers for August 26

NBA Immaculate Grid alternative answers

Some grid players want to have a low rarity score and share it with their friends or on social media. To help these kinds of players, here are some alternative answers for Grids 4 and 7:

Sixers-Kings players: Nik Stauskas, Richaun Holmes, Marco Belinelli, Andres Nocioni and Darius Songaila

Sixers-Jazz players: Raja Bell, Tony Bradley, Tom Chambers, Kyle Korver and Rayjon Tucker

Here's a completed grid for Sunday:

NBA Immaculate Grid - August 27

Also Read: Which Pacers players have also played for the Thunder and Spurs? NBA Immaculate Grid Answers for August 26

USA's top sports cardiologists discuss Bronny James' cardiac arrest and recovery time here (Exclusive)