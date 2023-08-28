Which Celtics players have also played for the Hornets and Kings? NBA Crossover Grid answers for August 28

An all-new NBA Crossover Grid was released on August 28. The original basketball trivia game based on MLB's Immaculate Grid remains popular in the online hoops community bored with the offseason.

Monday's grid has three special categories: a player with at least one NBA championship, a player who made at least six 3-point shots in a game and a player who played in 200 games or less.

With all that out of the way, let's take a look at all the clues for Day 61 of the NBA Crossover Grid:

Grid 1: Player who played for the Charlotte Hornets and Boston Celtics

Grid 2: Player who played for the Charlotte Hornets and won at least one NBA championship

Grid 3: Player who played for the Charlotte Hornets and made at least six 3-point shots in a game

Grid 4: Player who played for the Sacramento Kings and Boston Celtics

Grid 5: Player who played for the Sacramento Kings and won at least one NBA championship

Grid 6: Player who played for the Sacramento Kings and made at least six 3-point shots in a game

Grid 7: Player who played for the Boston Celtics and with less than 200 games played

Grid 8: Player who has less than 200 games played and won an NBA championship

Grid 9: Player who has less than 200 games played and made at least six 3-point shots in a game

For Monday's NBA Crossover Grid, let's try to answer Grids No. 1 and 4. Which Boston Celtics players have also played for the Charlotte Hornets and Sacramento Kings?

Isaiah Thomas is a valid answer for both grids. He started his career with the Kings as the final pick of the 2011 draft. He was in Sacramento for three seasons before he got traded to the Phoenix Suns. He was acquired by the Celtics midway through the 2014-15 season.

Thomas became an All-Star in Boston where he had the best years of his career. However, injuries turned him into a journeyman and he ended up in Charlotte in 2022. He played 17 games for the Hornets in the 2021-22 season and was an unsigned free agent all throughout last season.

NBA Crossover Grid alternative answers

Some grid players want to have a low rarity score so they don't want to use Isaiah Thomas as their answer for either Grid 1 or 4. So here are some alternative answers for Monday's NBA Crossover Grid:

Celtics-Hornets players: Jerome Moiso, Robert Parish, Brad Wanamaker, Ryan Hollins and P.J. Brown

Celtics-Kings players: Tristan Thompson, Rajon Rondo, Scot Pollard, Mikki Moore and Otis Birdsong

Here's a completed grid for Monday:

