Which players averaged 5+ APG in a season and played for the Timberwolves and Jazz? NBA Immaculate Grid answers for August 27

NBA Immaculate Grid released its latest puzzle on August 27. The basketball trivia game based on its MLB counterpart continues to be a must-play for hoops fans waiting for the 2023-24 season to start.

The 34th edition of NBA Immaculate Grid has one special category: a player who averaged five or more assists in a single season. Here are all the clues for Saturday's puzzle:

Grid 1: Player who played for the Philadelphia 76ers and Minnesota Timberwolves

Grid 2: Player who played for the LA Clippers and Minnesota Timberwolves

Grid 3: Player who played for the Minnesota Timberwolves and averaged five or more assists in a season

Grid 4: Player who played for the Philadelphia 76ers and Sacramento Kings

Grid 5: Player who played for the LA Clippers and Sacramento Kings

Grid 6: Player who played for the Sacramento Kings and averaged five or more assists in a season

Grid 7: Player who played for the Philadelphia 76ers and Utah Jazz

Grid 8: Player who played for the LA Clippers and Utah Jazz

Grid 9: Player who played for the Utah Jazz and averaged five or more assists in a season

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Expand Tweet

Let's try to answer Grids No. 3 and 9 for Sunday's grid. Which players from the Minnesota Timberwolves and Utah Jazz have averaged five or more assists in a single NBA season?

Ricky Rubio was the point guard for the Timberwolves from 2011 to 2017, averaging more than five assists each season. Rubio had his best season in Minnesota in 2017 when he averaged a career-high 9.1 assists per game.

It should be noted that Rubio also played for the Jazz from 2017 to 2019 and averaged at least five assists in those two seasons. Another obvious answer for Grid No. 9 is none other than John Stockton, who spent his entire career in Utah and is the NBA's all-time leader in assists.

Also Read: Which Sixers players have also played for the Kings and Jazz? NBA Immaculate Grid answers for August 27

NBA Immaculate Grid alternative answers

Ricky Rubio and John Stockton are obvious answers for Grids No. 3 and 9. Some grid players don't want to use popular answers because it can affect their low rarity score. Here are some alternative answers to help with their rankings and bragging rights:

Timberwolves players who averaged 5+ APG: Pooh Richardson, Micheal Williams, Terrell Brandon, Stephon Marbury and Spud Webb

Jazz players who averaged 5+ APG: Deron Williams, Rickey Green, Pete Maravich, Mo Williams and Devin Harris

Here's a completed grid for Sunday's puzzle:

Expand Tweet

Also Read: Which Pacers players have also played for the Thunder and Spurs? NBA Immaculate Grid Answers for August 26

USA's top sports cardiologists discuss Bronny James' cardiac arrest and recovery time here (Exclusive)