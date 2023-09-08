Which Jazz players have also played for the Magic and Mavericks? NBA Crossover Grid answers for September 8

Basketball
By Juan Paolo David
Modified Sep 08, 2023 02:25 GMT
An all-new NBA Crossover Grid was released on September 8. Based on the original grid game, MLB's Immaculate Grid, this basketball version has turned into a popular pastime for many hoops fans who are waiting for the end of the long offseason.

Friday's puzzle has two special categories: a player who won Most Improved Player or Defensive Player of the Year and a player who has been named an All-Star. On that note, let's take a look at the clues for Day 72 of the NBA Crossover Grid:

  • Grid 1: Player who played for the Orlando Magic and Memphis Grizzlies
  • Grid 2: Player who played for the Orlando Magic and Utah Jazz
  • Grid 3: Player who played for the Orlando Magic and won Most Improved Player or Defensive Player of the Year
  • Grid 4: Player who played for the Dallas Mavericks and Memphis Grizzlies
  • Grid 5: Player who played for the Dallas Mavericks and Utah Jazz
  • Grid 6: Player who played for the Dallas Mavericks and won Most Improved Player or Defensive Player of the Year
  • Grid 7: Player who played for the Memphis Grizzlies and has been named an All-Star
  • Grid 8: Player who played for the Utah Jazz and has been named an All-Star
  • Grid 9: Player who has been named an All-Star and won Most Improved Player or Defensive Player of the Year

For Friday's NBA Crossover Grid, let's try to answer grids 2 and 5: Which Utah Jazz players have also played for the Orlando Magic and Dallas Mavericks?

Jeff Green is a solid NBA veteran who is mostly known for being a journeyman. Green will play for the Houston Rockets next season, but he's played for 11 teams in his career. He played for the Jazz at the start of the 2019-20 season but was waived after 30 games.

Green suited up for the Grizzlies from 2015 to 2016. Memphis acquired him from the Celtics midway through the 2014-15 season. He was dealt to the LA Clippers ahead of the 2016 trade deadline.

Meanwhile, Deron Williams played for both the Jazz and Mavericks during his career. Williams was an All-Star guard in Utah but was just a role player in Dallas.

NBA Crossover Grid alternative answers

Some grid players are happy to just finish the puzzle daily, but others want to have a low rarity score. They want to share their scores on social media, so these alternative answers for grids 2 and 5 are for them.

Jazz-Magic players: DeShawn Stevenson, Jacque Vaughn, Carlos Arroyo, Ronnie Price and Gordan Giricek

Jazz-Mavericks players: Trey Burke, Jay Crowder, Derek Fisher, Adrian Dantley and Raja Bell

Here's a completed grid for Friday:

