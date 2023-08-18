Which Lakers stars played for the Pacers and the Jazz? NBA Crossover Grid answers for August 18

The latest NBA Crossover Grid has been released, marking the 51st day fans have been trying to get the right answers to all nine cells.

Here’s a look at today’s grid:

Clues to the August 18 NBA Crossover Grid

Cell 1 - Player who had stints with the LA Lakers and Utah Jazz

Cell 2 - Player who had 150+ three-point field goals in a season and played for the Jazz

Cell 3 - Olympic gold medal winner who also played for the Jazz

Cell 4 - Player who had stints with the LA Lakers and Indiana Pacers

Cell 5 - Player who had 150+ three-point field goals in a season and played for the Pacers

Cell 6 - Olympic gold medal winner who also played for the Pacers

Cell 7 - Player with 6+ blocks in a single game and played for the Lakers

Cell 8 - Player with 150+ three-pointers in a season and 6+ blocks in a single game

Cell 9 - Olympic gold medal winner with 6+ blocks in a single game

Answers to the August 18 NBA Crossover Grid

Bryon Russell, Jordan Clarkson and Karl Malone are great options for Cell 1. They all had stints with the LA Lakers and Utah Jazz.

Donovan Mitchell is an easy answer for Cell 2. He has hit at least 150 three-pointers every season of his NBA career. Mike Conley is a solid option here. He has two seasons with 150+ triples.

Utah Jazz legend John Stockton was part of the Dream Team that won the 1992 Olympic gold medal in Barcelona. He’s the popular answer for Cell 3. Spencer Haywood is a name fans may probably not know. He won the Olympic gold in 1968 and played 34 games for the New Orleans Jazz during the 1978-79 season.

Lance Stephenson, Andrew Bynum and Roy Hibbert are great answers for Cell 4. They all had stints with the LA Lakers and Indiana Pacers.

Reggie Miller easily comes to mind for Cell 5. He had several seasons with 150+ three-pointers and played for the Pacers throughout his career. Another shooter who played in Indiana with multiple 150+ triples in a season was Chris Mullin. He’s a great fit here.

For Cell 6, Paul George stands out. He was a long-time Pacer who helped Team USA win the 2016 Olympic gold medal in Brazil.

Shaquille O’Neal recorded a staggering 15 blocks in 1993 against the New Jersey Nets. Shaq also had multiple games with at least 6 blocks. The LA Lakers legend is a popular answer for Cell 7.

Dirk Nowitzki is a great answer for Cell 8. He had two games with seven and six blocks and owned several seasons with at least 150 three-pointers.

David Robinson won Olympic gold medals in 1992 and 1996. The San Antonio Spurs great has numerous games with at least 6 blocks. He’s an excellent choice for Cell 9.

Here's the filled-out NBA Crossover Grid:

The completed NBA Crossover Grid

