Which of LeBron James' teammates played for the Nuggets and Spurs? NBA Crossover Grid answers for July 29

It's a new day and that means there's a new NBA Crossover Grid for every hoops fan to try and solve. The daily trivial puzzle game continues to be popular among the members of the online basketball community. The Crossover Grid for Saturday, July 29 has two new special categories: LeBron James teammate and Kobe Bryant teammate.

Let's take a look at the clues for the July 29th grid:

Grid 1: Player who played for the Denver Nuggets and Boston Celtics.

Grid 2: Player who played for the San Antonio Spurs and Boston Celtics.

Grid 3: Player who played for the Boston Celtics and with Kobe Bryant.

Grid 4: Player who played for the Denver Nuggets and Chicago Bulls.

Grid 5: Player who played for the San Antonio Spurs and Chicago Bulls.

Grid 6: Player who played for the Chicago Bulls and with Kobe Bryant.

Grid 7: Player who played for the Denver Nuggets and with LeBron James.

Grid 8: Player who played for the San Antonio Spurs and with LeBron James.

Grid 9: Player who played with LeBron James and Kobe Bryant.

Here's the Crossover Grid:

Here is a closer look at Grids 7 and 8: Which of LeBron James' teammates played for either the Denver Nuggets or San Antonio Spurs?

There are a ton of possible answers since James has been in the league since 2003. For Grid 7, there are a couple of current Denver Nuggets players who used to be teammates with "King James."

Kentavious Caldwell-Pope won his first NBA championship with James in LA, while DeAndre Jordan played 22 games for the Lakers in the 2021-22 season. On the other hand, James' most recent teammate who also played for the San Antonio Spurs is Lonnie Walker IV.

The most popular Spurs player who was teammates with James is probably Danny Green. They were together for just one season during Green's rookie year in 2010.

NBA Crossover Grid answers for July 29

Other notable LeBron James teammates who also played for the Denver Nuggets include Jeff Green, Thomas Bryant, Timofey Mozgov, Malik Beasley, Chris Andersen, J.R. Smith and Carmelo Anthony.

Meanwhile, Stanley Johnson, Drew Gooden, Roger Mason and Joel Anthony all played for the San Antonio Spurs and were once teammates with James.

It should be noted that Richard Jefferson played with James and suited up for both the Nuggets and Spurs during his career.

Here's the complete puzzle for Saturday's NBA Crossover Grid:

NBA Crossover Grid - Day 31

