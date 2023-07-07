Which legends were part of the 1992 NBA Draft? Taking a closer look

The 1992 NBA Draft was considered to be a draft that had three can’t-miss prospects in big men Shaquille O’Neal, Alonzo Mourning and Christian Laettner.

Shaq, the No. 1 pick and Mourning, the No. 2 pick undoubtedly lived up to the hype, going on to become Hall of Famers. Meanwhile, Laettner, the No. 3 pick failed to live up to expectations but still made one All-Star team over 13 seasons.

However, outside of the Top 3 picks, the 1992 draft only had two other players who went on to become All-Stars. The No. 6 pick, forward Tom Gugliotta, made one All-Star team over 13 seasons.

Meanwhile, No. 24 pick, wing Latrell Sprewell, made four All-Star teams over 13 seasons. In addition, star role player Robert Horry was drafted No. 11 in the draft and went on to win seven NBA titles over 16 seasons.

How do Shaquille O’Neal’s and Alonzo Mourning’s Hall of Fame careers compare?

NBA legends Shaquille O’Neal and Alonzo Mourning

Shaquille O’Neal and Alonzo Mourning are seen as the consensus two best players to come out of the 1992 NBA Draft. This comes as they both retired with top-tier resumes.

Shaq averaged 23.7 points, 10.9 rebounds, 2.5 assists and 2.3 blocks per game on 58.2% shooting over 19 seasons in the NBA. The "Big Diesel" played for six different teams, including the Orlando Magic, LA Lakers, Miami Heat, Phoenix Suns, Cleveland Cavaliers and Boston Celtics.

His career accomplishments include winning four NBA titles, three NBA Finals MVPs, one regular season MVP and Rookie of the Year. The big man was also selected to no less than 15 All-Star teams, 14 All-NBA teams and three All-Defensive teams, among numerous other accolades. Shaq is now widely viewed as one of the top big men in NBA history.

As for Mourning, he averaged 17.1 points, 8.5 rebounds, 1.1 assists and 2.8 blocks on 52.7% shooting over 15 seasons, Mourning played for three different franchises in the Charlotte Hornets, Miami Heat and New Jersey Nets.

His career accomplishments include winning one NBA title and two Defensive Player of the Year awards. The big man was also selected to seven All-Star teams, two All-NBA teams and two All-Defensive teams, among other accolades.

Mourning is now widely considered one of the better defensive centers in NBA history.

