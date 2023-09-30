Which Magic players have also played for the Rockets and Hornets? NBA Crossover Grid answers for September 30

An all-new NBA Crossover Grid was unveiled on Sept. 30. The original basketball grid game remains popular among hoops fans waiting for the 2023-24 NBA season to commence. Fans can also now use the "Grid History" feature, allowing players to solve puzzles from Day 1 to the latest one.

Saturday's grid has two special categories: a player who scored 15,000 or more career points and a player who averaged under 8.0 points per game as a rookie.

On that note, here're all the clues for Day 94 of the NBA Crossover Grid:

Grid 1: Player who played for the LA Lakers and Houston Rockets

Grid 2: Player who played for the LA Lakers and Charlotte Hornets

Grid 3: Player who played for the LA Lakers and averaged under 8.0 points per game as a rookie

Grid 4: Player who played for the Orlando Magic and Houston Rockets

Grid 5: Player who played for the Orlando Magic and Charlotte Hornets

Grid 6: Player who played for the Orlando Magic and averaged under 8.0 points per game as a rookie

Grid 7: Player who played for the Houston Rockets and scored 15,000 or more career points

Grid 8: Player who played for the Charlotte Hornets and scored 15,000 or more career points

Grid 9: Player who averaged under 8.0 points per game as a rookie and scored 15,000 or more career points

For Saturday's NBA Crossover Grid, here's a closer look at grids 4 and 5: which Orlando Magic players have also played for the Houston Rockets and Charlotte Hornets?

Kenny Smith is an answer for grid 4. He's mostly known for his stint with the Rockets from 1990 to 1996, winning two NBA championships. He also suited up for the Magic during the 1996-97 season for six games.

Other popular answers here include Dwight Howard and Tracy McGrady. Howard is also an answer for the grid, as he played for the Hornets in the 2017-18 season. He had his best years with the Magic from 2004 to 2012, winning three Defensive Player of the Year awards and reaching the 2009 NBA Finals.

NBA Crossover Grid alternative answers

Some grid players are looking to have the lowest possible score so that they can top the daily rankings. On that note, here're some alternative answers for grids 4 and 5:

Magic-Rockets players: Ryan Anderson, Trevor Ariza, Earl Boykins, Brian Cook, Von Wafer

Magic-Hornets players: Dwayne Bacon, Bismack Biyombo, Cory Alexander, Stacey Augmon, Donald Royal

Here's a completed grid for Day 94:

