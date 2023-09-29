Which players coached by Mike D'Antoni also played for the Raptors and Jazz? NBA Crossover Grid answers for September 29

An all-new NBA Crossover Grid was released on Sept. 29. The original basketball grid game has been a great pastime for hoops fans who cannot wait for the 2023-24 NBA season. Fans can also use the new "Grid History" feature introduced earlier this month, which allows players to solve previous puzzles.

Friday's grid has two special categories: a player who was coached by Mike D'Antoni and a player who made six or more 3-point shots in a single game. On that note, here are all the clues for Day 93 of the NBA Crossover Grid:

Grid 1: Player who played for the Toronto Raptors and Minnesota Timberwolves

Grid 2: Player who played for the Toronto Raptors and Brooklyn Nets

Grid 3: Player who played for the Toronto Raptors and coached by Mike D'Antoni

Grid 4: Player who played for the Utah Jazz and Minnesota Timberwolves

Grid 5: Player who played for the Utah Jazz and Brooklyn Nets

Grid 6: Player who played for the Utah Jazz and coached by Mike D'Antoni

Grid 7: Player who played for the Minnesota Timberwolves and made six or more 3-point shots in a game

Grid 8: Player who played for the Brooklyn Nets and made six or more 3-point shots in a game

Grid 9: Player who was coached by Mike D'Antoni and made six or more 3-point shots in a game

For Friday's NBA Crossover Grid, here's a closer look at grids 3 and 6. Which players coached by Mike D'Antoni have also played for the Toronto Raptors and Utah Jazz? D'Antoni is a two-time NBA Coach of the Year and has been in charge of teams such as the Denver Nuggets, Phoenix Suns, New York Knicks, LA Lakers and Houston Rockets.

Jeremy Lin made his name with the New York Knicks in 2012 during his "Linsanity" run. His head coach at the time was D'Antoni, who gave him a chance to start with so many injuries to the Knicks at the time. Lin won an NBA championship with the Raptors in 2019.

Meanwhile, Joe Johnson played under D'Antoni during his time with the Phoenix Suns. Johnson did not have his best years in Phoenix, but turned into an All-Star with the Atlanta Hawks. But where does he fit in all of this? "Iso Joe" played for the from 2016 to 2018.

NBA Crossover Grid alternative answers

There are grid players who want to have the lowest possible score to make it atop the daily rankings. So, here are some alternative answers for grids 3 and 6:

Players coached by Mike D'Antoni and played for the Raptors: Jake Voskuhl, DeMarre Carroll, Chauncey Billups, P.J. Tucker and Roger Mason

Players coached by Mike D'Antoni and played for the Jazz: Gordan Giricek, Jeff Green, Keon Clark, Raja Bell and Thabo Sefolosha

Here's a completed grid for Day 93:

