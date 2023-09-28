Which players scored 50+ points in a game have also played for the Blazers and Cavaliers? NBA Crossover Grid answers for September 28 

It's Day 92 of the NBA Crossover Grid and its latest puzzle was released on Sept. 28. It has two special categories: a player who had at least 15 assists in a game and a player who scored at least 50 points in a game. Fans are also free to use the new feature called "Grid History" to solve previous grids they missed.

Based on the MLB Immaculate Grid, the original basketball grid game is popular among hoop junkies waiting for the offseason to end. Here's a look at the clues for Thursday's NBA Crossover Grid:

Grid 1: Player who played for the Portland Trail Blazers and Miami Heat

Grid 2: Player who played for the Cleveland Cavaliers and Miami Heat

Grid 3: Player who played for the Miami Heat and had 10 or more assists in a game

Grid 4: Player who played for the Portland Trail Blazers and LA Clippers

Grid 5: Player who played for the Cleveland Cavaliers and LA Clippers

Grid 6: Player who played for the LA Clippers and had 10 or more assists in a game

Grid 7: Player who played for the Portland Trail Blazers and scored 50 or more points in a game

Grid 8: Player who played for the Cleveland Cavaliers and scored 50 or more points in a game

Grid 9: Player who had 10 or more assists and scored 50 or more points in a game

Here's a closer look at Grids 7 and 8 for Thursday's NBA Crossover Grid: Which players who scored 50 or more points in a game have also played for the Portland Trail Blazers and Cleveland Cavaliers?

Andre Miller is one of the most underrated players in NBA history. Miller played two seasons in Portland from 2009 to 2011. His best game in a Trail Blazers jersey happened on January 30, 2010, when he dropped 52 points in an overtime win over the Dallas Mavericks.

Meanwhile, Donovan Mitchell currently plays for the Cavaliers and finished his first season in Cleveland. Mitchell had his best year as a pro and broke some records, including the Cavaliers' franchise record for most points in a single game. He had 71 points in their win against the Chicago Bulls last season.

NBA Crossover Grid alternative answers

There are two kinds of grid players, those who want to finish the puzzle and those who want to rise above the daily rankings. For the latter kind of grid players, here are some alternative answers for Grids 7 and 8:

Players who scored 50+ points in a game and played for the Blazers: Jamal Crawford, Cliff Robinson, Geoff Petrie, CJ McCollum and Tracy Murray.

Players who scored 50+ points in a game and played for the Cavaliers: Walt Wesley, Derrick Rose, Dwyane Wade, Mo Williams and Caris LeVert.

Here is a completed puzzle for Day 92:

