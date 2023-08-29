Which Mavericks players have also played for the Sixers and Wizards? NBA Crossover Grid answers for August 29

An all-new NBA Crossover Grid was released on August 29. The original basketball trivia game based on MLB's Immaculate Grid remains popular among hoops fans waiting for the long offseason to be over.

Tuesday's puzzle has two special categories: a player who had at least six blocks in a single game and a player who had his jersey number retired. With all of that out of the way, let's take a look at the clues for Day 62 of the NBA Crossover Grid:

Grid 1: Player who played for the Memphis Grizzlies and Philadelphia 76ers

Grid 2: Player who played for the Memphis Grizzlies and Washington Wizards

Grid 3: Player who played for the Memphis Grizzlies and had six or more blocks in a game

Grid 4: Player who played for the Dallas Mavericks and Philadelphia 76ers

Grid 5: Player who played for the Dallas Mavericks and Washington Wizards

Grid 6: Player who played for the Dallas Mavericks and had six or more blocks in a game

Grid 7: Player who played for the Philadelphia 76ers and had his jersey number retired

Grid 8: Player who played for the Washington Wizards and had his jersey number retired

Grid 9: Player who had his jersey number retired and had six or more blocks in a game

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Expand Tweet

For Tuesday's NBA Crossover Grid, let's try to answer Grids No. 4 and 5. Which Dallas Mavericks players have also played for the Philadelphia 76ers and Washington Wizards?

JaVale McGee currently plays for the Mavericks after signing a contract with them last offseason. McGree is already in his second stint in Dallas having played there in the 2015-16 season. He played six games for the Sixers in the 2014-15 season after acquiring him from the Denver Nuggets.

Meanwhile, Kristaps Porzingis was with the Mavericks from 2019 to 2022. He formed a good partnership with Luka Doncic but was eventually traded to the Wizards midway through the 2021-22 NBA season. He will play for the Boston Celtics next season.

Also Read: Which Hornets players have also won an NBA championship and 6 or more 3-point shots in a game? NBA Crossover Grid answers for August 28

NBA Crossover Grid alternative answers

Not all grid players want to complete the puzzle every day. They want to complete it with a low rarity score, which is only possible if they have deep knowledge of the game. Here are some alternative answers for Grids No. 4 and 5:

Mavericks-Sixers players: Christian Wood, Corey Brewer, Justin Anderson, Scott Brooks and Shawn Bradley

Mavericks-Wizards players: Caron Butler, Ian Mahinmi, DeJuan Blair, Calvin Booth and Robert Pack

Here's an example of a completed grid for Tuesday:

Expand Tweet

Also Read: Which Celtics players have also played for the Hornets and Kings? NBA Crossover Grid answers for August 28

USA's top sports cardiologists discuss Bronny James' cardiac arrest and recovery time here (Exclusive)