Which NBA 3-point contest participants have played for the Hawks and Celtics? NBA Crossover Grid answers for September 14

An all-new NBA Crossover Grid was released on September 14. Based on the MLB Immaculate Grid, the original basketball grid game recently celebrated its 75th puzzle by introducing a new feature called "Grid History." Hoops fans can now play previous grids from Day 1 until to present.

Thursday's puzzle has two special categories: a player who participated in the NBA 3-point contest and a player who was a Top 5 NBA draft pick. On that note, here are all the clues for Day 78 of the NBA Crossover Grid:

Grid 1: Player who played for the Atlanta Hawks and Philadelphia 76ers

Grid 2: Player who played for the Atlanta Hawks and OKC Thunder

Grid 3: Player who played for the Atlanta Hawks and participated in the NBA 3-Point Contest

Grid 4: Player who played for the Boston Celtics and Philadelphia 76ers

Grid 5: Player who played for the Boston Celtics and OKC Thunder

Grid 6: Player who played for the Boston Celtics and participated in the NBA 3-Point Contest

Grid 7: Player who played for the Philadelphia 76ers and was a Top 5 NBA draft pick

Grid 8: Player who played for the OKC Thunder and was a Top 5 NBA draft pick

Grid 9: Player who was a Top 5 NBA draft pick and participated in the NBA 3-Point Contest

For Thursday's NBA Crossover Grid, let's try to answer grids 3 and 6. Which 3-point contest participants have played for either the Atlanta Hawks or the Boston Celtics?

Trae Young, who currently plays for the Hawks, is a two-time participant in the NBA 3-point contest. Young made his debut in 2020 but finished last after just scoring 15 points in the first round. He was much better the second time around in 2022 when he reached the final round with Karl-Anthony Towns and Luke Kennard.

Meanwhile, Larry Bird is one of the greatest players in Celtics history. Bird holds the record for most 3-point contest wins with three, tied with Craig Hodges. He won the first three NBA shootouts in history from 1986 to 1988. He was supposed to join the 1990 contest but was unable to compete due to injury.

NBA Crossover Grid alternative answers

Some grid players are not satisfied with just finishing the puzzle daily. They want to have a high ranking and the only way to do that is by having the lowest rarity score possible. Here are a few alternative answers for grids 3 and 6:

3-point contest participants who played for the Hawks: Kevin Huerter, Marco Belinelli, Joe Johnson, Jason Terry and Antoine Walker

3-point contest participants who played for the Celtics: Kemba Walker, Kyrie Irving, Paul Pierce, Chauncey Billups and Ray Allen

Here's a completed NBA Crossover Grid for Thursday:

