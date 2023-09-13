Which Thunder players have also played for the Pistons and Cavaliers?  NBA Crossover Grid answers for September 13

An all-new NBA Crossover Grid was released on September 13. The original basketball grid game recently celebrated its 75th puzzle by unveiling a new feature called "Grid History." Fans can now play past grids from Day 1 to present.

Wednesday's puzzle has three special categories: a player who was a Top 10 draft pick, a player who was named an All-Star at least twice, and a player who had total career earnings of under $100 million through 2022.

On that note, here are all the clues for Day 77 of the NBA Crossover Grid:

Grid 1: Player who played for the OKC Thunder and Detroit Pistons

Grid 2: Player who played for the OKC Thunder and Cleveland Cavaliers

Grid 3: Player who played for the OKC Thunder and has career earnings of under $100 million through 2022

Grid 4: Player who played for the Detroit Pistons and was a Top 10 NBA draft pick

Grid 5: Player who played for the Cleveland Cavaliers and was a Top 10 NBA draft pick

Grid 6: Player who was a Top 10 NBA draft pick and has career earnings of under $100 million through 2022

Grid 7: Player who played for the Detroit Pistons and was an All-Star at least twice

Grid 8: Player who played for the Cleveland Cavaliers and was an All-Star at least twice

Grid 9: Player who was an All-Star at least twice and has career earnings of under $100 million through 2022

For Wednesday's NBA Crossover Grid, let's try to answer grids 1 and 2. Which OKC Thunder players have also played for the Detroit Pistons and Cleveland Cavaliers? It should be noted that Seattle SuperSonics players count as Thunder players.

Reggie Jackson started his career with the Thunder in 2011. Jackson failed to break out of Oklahoma City due to Russell Westbrook so he requested a trade in 2015. He was dealt to the Pistons midway through the 2014-15 season and spent five seasons there.

Meanwhile, Jeff Green is the safest answer for Grid 2. Green is one of the most revered journeymen in the NBA, and he has suited up for both the Thunder and Cavaliers. He was with the Sonics/Thunder franchise from 2007 to 2011, and played for the Cavaliers in the 2017-18 season.

NBA Crossover Grid alternative answers

There are grid players who want to have a low rarity score so that they can share it on social media. A low rarity score means a top ranking so here are a few alternative answers for grids 1 and 2:

Thunder/Sonics-Pistons players: Sviatoslav Mykhailiuk, Kyle Singler, Jerami Grant, Damien Wilkins and Ronald Dupree

Thunder/Sonics-Cavaliers players: Ronald Murray, Delonte West, Shawn Kemp, Dion Waiters and DeAndre Liggins

Here's a completed NBA Crossover Grid for September 13:

