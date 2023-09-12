Which players who scored 30+ points off the bench have also played for the Clippers and Cavaliers? NBA Crossover Grid answers for September 12

The NBA Crossover Grid released its latest puzzle on Sept. 12. The original basketball grid game also introduced the Grid History feature. It allows players to go back in history and play previous grids.

It's Day 76 of the NBA Crossover Grid, and there are two special categories: a player who was named an All-Star and a player who scored at least 30 points off the bench. With that out of the way, here are the clues for Tuesday's puzzle:

Grid 1: Player who played for the Chicago Bulls and LA Clippers

Grid 2: Player who played for the San Antonio Spurs and LA Clippers

Grid 3: Player who played for the LA Clippers and has scored 30+ points off the bench

Grid 4: Player who played for the Chicago Bulls and Cleveland Cavaliers

Grid 5: Player who played for the San Antonio Spurs and Cleveland Cavaliers

Grid 6: Player who played for the Cleveland Cavaliers and has scored 30+ points off the bench

Grid 7: Player who played for the Chicago Bulls and has been named an All-Star

Grid 8: Player who played for the San Antonio Spurs and has been named an All-Star

Grid 9: Player who has been named an All-Star and has scored 30+ points off the bench

Let's try to answer grids 3 and 6 for Tuesday's NBA Crossover Grid. Which players who scored 30 or more points off the bench have also played for the LA Clippers and Cleveland Cavaliers?

Lou Williams became the Clippers' sixth man following the departure of Jamal Crawford. Williams' career high coming off the bench was 45 points and he did it against the Minnesota Timberwolves on February 11, 2019. It should be noted that Williams holds the record for most points scored off the bench in NBA history.

Meanwhile, Jordan Clarkson had his breakout campaign in his first full season with the Cavaliers. Clarkson scored 42 points on February 13, 2019, off the bench against the Brooklyn Nets. He was eventually traded to the Utah Jazz the next season and turned into one of the best sixth men in the league.

NBA Crossover Grid alternative answers

There are two kinds of NBA Crossover Grid players: those who are happy with completing the daily puzzle and those who want to have the lowest possible score. Here are a few alternative answers for grids 3 and 6:

Clippers players who scored 30+ points off the bench: Antawn Jamison, Norman Powell, Matt Barnes, Jordan Farmar and Kiki Vandeweghe

Cavaliers players who scored 30+ points off the bench: Larry Hughes, Ricky Rubio, Austin Carr, Kevin Porter Jr. and George Hill

Here is a completed grid for Tuesday:

