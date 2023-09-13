Which Top 10 draft picks and 2-time All-Stars have career earnings of less than $100 million? NBA Crossover Grid answers for September 13

The NBA Crossover Grid released its latest puzzle on September 13. The original basketball grid game remains popular among hoops fans waiting for the offseason to end. In celebration of its 75th grid on Monday, a new feature called "Grid History" was introduced.

It's Day 77 of the NBA Crossover Grid, and it has three special categories: a player who has under $100 million in career earnings, a player who was a Top 10 draft pick, and a player who was named an All-Star at least twice.

Here are all the clues for Wednesday's puzzle:

Grid 1: Player who played for the Detroit Pistons and OKC Thunder

Grid 2: Player who played for the Cleveland Cavaliers and OKC Thunder

Grid 3: Player who played for the OKC Thunder and has career earnings of under $100 million through 2022

Grid 4: Player who played for the Detroit Pistons and was a Top 10 NBA draft pick

Grid 5: Player who played for the Cleveland Cavaliers and was a Top 10 NBA draft pick

Grid 6: Player who was a Top 10 NBA draft pick and has career earnings of under $100 million through 2022

Grid 7: Player who played for the Detroit Pistons and was an All-Star at least twice

Grid 8: Player who played for the Cleveland Cavaliers and was an All-Star at least twice

Grid 9: Player who was an All-Star at least twice and has career earnings of under $100 million through 2022

Let's try to answer grids 6 and 9 for Wednesday's NBA Crossover Grid. Which players with career earnings below $100 million were also a Top 10 draft pick and named an All-Star at least twice?

This might come as a surprise to many, but Larry Bird is an answer for both grids. Bird was the sixth overall pick in the 1978 NBA draft. He was a 12-time All-Star in 13 seasons in the league. His total career earnings were just around $24 million.

Magic Johnson is also an answer for both grids, being the No. 1 pick in the 1979 NBA draft. Just like his longtime rival Bird, Johnson was also a 12-time All-Star in 13 NBA seasons. He did have more career earnings at $39 million.

NBA Crossover Grid alternative answers

Some grid players want to top the rankings with their low rarity scores. For those kind of players, here are some alternative answers for grids 6 and 9:

Top 10 draft picks with less than $100 million career earnings: Anthony Bennett, Joe Alexander, Michael Olowokandi, Stromile Swift and Nikoloz Tskitishvili

2+-Time All-Stars with less than $100 million career earnings: Peja Stojakovic, Vin Baker, Shawn Kemp, Dennis Rodman and Joe Dumars

Here's a completed puzzle for Wednesday:

