Which NBA player has alopecia? Exploring more on basketball player suffering from hair loss

Boston Celtics rookie guard, Jordan Walsh, who moved to the NBA this summer, is dealing with alopecia.

Alopecia is a condition that leads to hair loss and it can vary from hair loss in the head to (hair loss) all over the body. In most cases, there is no sufficient treatment and patients have to deal with this autoimmune disease for their entire life.

Walsh has referred to his condition and how he has been dealing with it, praising former NBA player Charlie Villanueva, who is also dealing with Aaopecia, for his support and advice.

"He was really helpful, more than anything off the court. Just with my head, my confidence, just stuff like that because he understands what I’ve been through. I can tell him everything and he’s been through the same thing. He’s got great advice," Jordan Walsh told Jared Weiss of The Athletic back in the summer, via Yahoo Sports.

"I felt like I needed to be in control of my life and don’t let alopecia be the thing where it quite literally takes control of me and affects the way I move on a daily basis. I’m just expecting to go in and work as hard as I can. I want everything I do to contribute to winning this next banner for the Celtics."

Now in his rookie season with Boston, Jordan Walsh doesn't want to let his condition affect his performance, as he seeks to become a regular part of the Celtics' rotation.

Jordan Walsh opens up about advice he got from NBA veteran Al Horford

Jordan Walsh joined the NBA last summer, as the Boston Celtics acquired him from the Sacramento Kings, who selected him with the No. 38 pick of the Draft.

Walsh was one of Boston's best players in the Summer League, with averages of 16.0 ppg and 4.2 rpg, and the franchise viewed him as a suitable fit for the last open spots on the roster.

The 19-year-old rookie recently spoke about how helpful veteran big man Al Horford was to him in his first weeks with the team.

"He's been telling me about being professional, showing up every day to work hard and knowing that this first year is going to be bumpy... it's always a transition but... we have a good group of guys who will take care of me," Jordan Walsh said, via Sports Illustrated.

Walsh is still struggling to find his role in the team's rotation, with the Celtics assigning him to their G-League team.

Boston has made a stellar start to the NBA season so far, winning 11 of their first 13 games and leading the way in the league. The 17-time NBA champions are currently on a six-game winning streak.