Which NBA teams have the most national TV games in the 2023-24 season?

The NBA recently released its full schedule for the 2023-24 season. This includes the slate for the league’s prestigious national TV games on channels such as ESPN, TNT, ABC and NBA TV.
As usual, the biggest markets with the most star power top the list. Coming in first with 41 nationally televised games is the Golden State Warriors, led by superstar point guard Steph Curry.
The Warriors are followed by the LA Lakers, led by LeBron James, with 40 games on national TV. This should come as a surprise to no one given that Curry and James are still viewed as the faces of the NBA.
Coming in third with 37 nationally televised games is the Phoenix Suns, who will be debuting their new 'Big 3' of Devin Booker, Kevin Durant and Bradley Beal next season.
Phoenix is trailed by the Boston Celtics in fourth with 35 games on national TV. Rounding out the top five is the defending champion Denver Nuggets and the Milwaukee Bucks, who are tied with 30 nationally televised games apiece.
Meanwhile, five teams, the Charlotte Hornets, Detroit Pistons, Houston Rockets, Toronto Raptors and Washington Wizards, are tied for the fewest nationally televised games next season at four games each.
Number of national TV games for all 30 teams next season
Here is the full number of national TV games for all 30 teams (based on alphabetical order):
Atlanta Hawks: 15 games
Boston Celtics: 35 games
Brooklyn Nets: 11 games
Charlotte Hornets: 4 games
Chicago Bulls: 7 games
Cleveland Cavaliers: 17 games
Dallas Mavericks: 28 games
Denver Nuggets: 30 games
Detroit Pistons: 4 games
Golden State Warriors: 41 games
Houston Rockets: 4 games
Indiana Pacers: 6 games
LA Clippers: 22 games
LA Lakers: 40 games
Memphis Grizzlies: 19 games
Miami Heat: 24 games
Milwaukee Bucks: 30 games
Minnesota Timberwolves: 10 games
New Orleans Pelicans: 12 games
New York Knicks: 25 games
OKC Thunder: 13 games
Orlando Magic: 5 games
Philadelphia 76ers: 29 games
Phoenix Suns: 37 games
Portland Trail Blazers: 6 games
Sacramento Kings: 22 games
San Antonio Spurs: 19 games
Toronto Raptors: 4 games
Utah Jazz: 9 games
Washington Wizards: 4 games
