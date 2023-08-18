Which NBA teams have the most national TV games in the 2023-24 season?

The NBA recently released its full schedule for the 2023-24 season. This includes the slate for the league’s prestigious national TV games on channels such as ESPN, TNT, ABC and NBA TV.

As usual, the biggest markets with the most star power top the list. Coming in first with 41 nationally televised games is the Golden State Warriors, led by superstar point guard Steph Curry.

Expand Tweet

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

The Warriors are followed by the LA Lakers, led by LeBron James, with 40 games on national TV. This should come as a surprise to no one given that Curry and James are still viewed as the faces of the NBA.

Coming in third with 37 nationally televised games is the Phoenix Suns, who will be debuting their new 'Big 3' of Devin Booker, Kevin Durant and Bradley Beal next season.

Expand Tweet

Phoenix is trailed by the Boston Celtics in fourth with 35 games on national TV. Rounding out the top five is the defending champion Denver Nuggets and the Milwaukee Bucks, who are tied with 30 nationally televised games apiece.

Expand Tweet

Meanwhile, five teams, the Charlotte Hornets, Detroit Pistons, Houston Rockets, Toronto Raptors and Washington Wizards, are tied for the fewest nationally televised games next season at four games each.

Also read: NBA New Season 2023-24: Start date, opening fixtures, important dates, and more explored

Number of national TV games for all 30 teams next season

Philadelphia 76ers superstar center Joel Embiid

Here is the full number of national TV games for all 30 teams (based on alphabetical order):

Atlanta Hawks: 15 games

Boston Celtics: 35 games

Brooklyn Nets: 11 games

Charlotte Hornets: 4 games

Chicago Bulls: 7 games

Cleveland Cavaliers: 17 games

Dallas Mavericks: 28 games

Denver Nuggets: 30 games

Detroit Pistons: 4 games

Golden State Warriors: 41 games

Houston Rockets: 4 games

Indiana Pacers: 6 games

LA Clippers: 22 games

LA Lakers: 40 games

Memphis Grizzlies: 19 games

Miami Heat: 24 games

Milwaukee Bucks: 30 games

Minnesota Timberwolves: 10 games

New Orleans Pelicans: 12 games

New York Knicks: 25 games

OKC Thunder: 13 games

Orlando Magic: 5 games

Philadelphia 76ers: 29 games

Phoenix Suns: 37 games

Portland Trail Blazers: 6 games

Sacramento Kings: 22 games

San Antonio Spurs: 19 games

Toronto Raptors: 4 games

Utah Jazz: 9 games

Washington Wizards: 4 games

Also read: How does NBA In-Season tournament work? Understanding layout and rules of new format

USA's top sports cardiologists discuss Bronny James' cardiac arrest and recovery time here (Exclusive)