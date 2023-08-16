Which Pacers player had 5+ assists/game season? NBA Immaculate Grid answers for August 16

The latest NBA Immaculate Grid has been released. It’s the 23rd version that fans have been trying to test their basketball knowledge on.

Here’s a look at today’s grid:

Clues to the August 16 NBA Immaculate Grid:

Cell 1 - Player who had stints with the Boston Celtics and LA Lakers

Cell 2 - Player who had stints with the Boston Celtics and Phoenix Suns

Cell 3 - Player with at least 5.0 assists per game in a season who also played for the Celtics

Cell 4 - Player who had stints with the Toronto Raptors and LA Lakers

Cell 5 - Player who had stints with the Toronto Raptors and Phoenix Suns

Cell 6 - Player with at least 5.0 assists per game in a season who also played for the Raptors

Cell 7 - Player who had stints with the Indiana Pacers and LA Lakers

Cell 8 - Player who had stints with the Indiana Pacers and Phoenix Suns

Cell 9 - Player with at least 5.0 assists per game in a season who also played for the Pacers

Answers to the August 16 NBA Immaculate Grid

Answers to Cells 1-6 can be found here.

Lance Stephenson might be the popular choice for Cell 7. He was a borderline star with the Indiana Pacers before for the LA Lakers.

Big men Roy Hibbert and Andrew Bynum had an interesting history between themselves and the Lakers and the Pacers. Hibbert, Indiana’s starting center for years, was a two-time All-Star for the team until he drastically struggled.

The Pacers shored up their frontline by adding former Laker Andrew Bynum. Larry Bird, then Indiana’s president of basketball operations, admitted that when Bynum was available, he had to get him.

Roy Hibbert's struggles continued and eventually left Indiana for the Lakers. Bynum played only two games for Indiana before quitting the NBA.

Jalen Smith is a superb choice for Cell 8. He began his NBA career with the Phoenix Suns before he was traded to the Pacers. T.J. Warren is a popular answer. Warren was drafted by the Suns in 2014 and played five seasons there. He later signed for the Pacers for two years. Warren returned to the Suns last season.

For Cell 9, George Hill and Travis Best are great fits. They averaged at least one season with 5.0 APG and played for the Pacers. Mark Jackson may not be remembered as a Pacer but he won his only assists crown while playing with the team.

Here’s the filled-out August 16 Immaculate Grid:

Here's the completed August 16 NBA Immaculate Grid

