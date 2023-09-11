Which Pelicans and Suns players have played 10+ seasons in the league? NBA HoopGrids answers for September 11

NBA HoopGrids released its most recent puzzle on Sept. 11. Based on the MLB Immaculate Grid, the basketball grid game remains popular in the online hoops community. Fans are doing everything they can to keep themselves busy while waiting for the offseason to conclude.

The Sept. 11th edition of NBA HoopGrids has three special categories: a player who has been in the league for at least 10 years, a player who never played for the team that drafted him and a player who never played in the postseason.

Here are all the clues for Monday's puzzle:

Grid 1: Player who played for the New Orleans Pelicans and played at least 10 seasons in the NBA

Grid 2: Player who was drafted by the New Orleans Pelicans but never played for them

Grid 3: Player who played for the New Orleans Pelicans but never played in the playoffs

Grid 4: Player who played for the Phoenix Suns and played at least 10 seasons in the NBA

Grid 5: Player who was drafted by the Phoenix Suns but never played for them

Grid 6: Player who played for the Phoenix Suns but never played in the playoffs

Grid 7: Player who played for the Memphis Grizzlies and played at least 10 seasons in the NBA

Grid 8: Player who was drafted by the Memphis Grizzlies but never played for them

Grid 9: Player who played for the Memphis Grizzlies but never played in the playoffs

Let's try to answer grids 1 and 7 for the Sept. 11th edition of the NBA HoopGrids. Which players for the New Orleans Pelicans and Phoenix Suns have played in the league for at least 10 seasons?

Believe it or not, Anthony Davis has been in the NBA for 10 years. Davis will be entering his 12th year in the league next season at the age of 30. He began his career with the Pelicans and was traded to the LA Lakers in 2019. He signed a three-year extension with the Lakers that will keep him in Hollywood until at least 2027.

Meanwhile, Pau Gasol was in the NBA for 18 seasons playing for five franchises. Gasol was the first real star for the Grizzlies but had his best years with the Lakers. He won two NBA championships with the Lakers in 2009 and 2010. He was inducted into the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame this year.

NBA HoopGrids alternative answers

There are two kinds of grid players online: those who want to complete the puzzle and those who want to have a low rarity score. For the latter, here are a few alternative answers for grids 1 and 7:

Pelicans players who were in the NBA for at least 10 seasons: Jason Smith, David Wesley, Isaiah Thomas, George Lynch and DeMarcus Cousins

Grizzlies players who were in the NBA for at least 10 seasons: Brian Cardinal, Courtney Lee, Lorenzen Wright, Wesley Person and Mike Conley

Here's a completed NBA HoopGrids for Monday:

