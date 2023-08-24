Which Pistons players have also played for the Wizards and Suns? NBA Immaculate Grid Answers for August 24

NBA Immaculate Grid released its newest puzzle on August 24. Based on its MLB counterpart, the hoops version is popular among basketball fans who are waiting for the 2023-24 NBA season to start.

Thursday's puzzle has no special category, which means there are no statistics or accomplishments to think about. Here are all the clues for NBA Immaculate Grid 31:

Grid 1: Player who played for the Detroit Pistons and Atlanta Hawks

Grid 2: Player who played for the Brooklyn Nets and Atlanta Hawks

Grid 3: Player who played for the New Orleans Pelicans and Atlanta Hawks

Grid 4: Player who played for the Detroit Pistons and Washington Wizards

Grid 5: Player who played for the Brooklyn Nets and Washington Wizards

Grid 6: Player who played for the New Orleans Pelicans and Washington Wizards

Grid 7: Player who played for the Detroit Pistons and Phoenix Suns

Grid 8: Player who played for the Brooklyn Nets and Phoenix Suns

Grid 9: Player who played for the New Orleans Pelicans and Phoenix Suns

Let's try to answer Grids No. 4 and 7 for Thursday's NBA Immaculate Grid. Which Detroit Pistons players have also played either the Washington Wizards or the Phoenix Suns?

Kentavious Caldwell-Pope started his career with the Pistons before joining the LA Lakers in 2017. KCP won a title with the Lakers in 2020 but was traded to the Wizards in the summer of 2021 as part of the Russell Westbrook deal. He currently plays for the Denver Nuggets, winning his second ring last season.

On the other hand, Grant Hill is a forgotten Pistons legend. Hill was a phenomenal player in Detroit from 1994 to 200. However, ankle problems plagued him during his time with the Orlando Magic. He resurrected his career as a role player for the Suns from 2007 to 2012.

It should also be noted that Ish Smith is an answer for both grids since he played for all three franchises. Smith was in Phoenix from 2013 to 2014, in Detroit from 2016 to 2019 and in Washington from 2019 to 2021.

NBA Immaculate Grid alternative answers

There are grid players who are not satisfied with just finishing a puzzle. They want to have a very low rarity score and for them to have that, they will need to give out uncommon answers. Here are some alternative answers for Grids 4 and 7:

Pistons-Wizards players: Caron Butler, Tim Frazier, Ben Wallace, Rasheed Wallace and Richard Hamilton

Pistons-Suns players: Marcus Morris, Josh Jackson, Antonio McDyess, Aron Baynes and Clifford Robinson

Here's an example of a completed grid for Thursday:

NBA Immaculate Grid - August 24

