Which Hawks players have also played for the Pistons and Pelicans? NBA Immaculate Grid Answers for August 24

An all-new NBA Immaculate Grid was released on August 24. Based on the popular MLB Immaculate Grid, its basketball counterpart remains popular among hoops fans waiting for the 2023-24 NBA season.

There are no special categories for Thursday's grid, which means it only involves NBA teams. Here are the clues for the 31st basketball Immaculate Grid:

Grid 1: Player who played for the Atlanta Hawks and Detroit Pistons

Grid 2: Player who played for the Atlanta Hawks and Brooklyn Nets

Grid 3: Player who played for the Atlanta Hawks and New Orleans Pelicans

Grid 4: Player who played for the Washington Wizards and Detroit Pistons

Grid 5: Player who played for the Washington Wizards and Brooklyn Nets

Grid 6: Player who played for the Washington Wizards and New Orleans Pelicans

Grid 7: Player who played for the Phoenix Suns and Detroit Pistons

Grid 8: Player who played for the Phoenix Suns and Brooklyn Nets

Grid 9: Player who played for the Phoenix Suns and New Orleans Pelicans

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Expand Tweet

For Thursday's NBA Immaculate Grid, let's try to answer Grids No. 1 and 3. Which Atlanta Hawks players have also played for the Detroit Pistons and New Orleans Pelicans?

Josh Smith is one of the few NBA players who played for all three franchises during his career. Smith was a high-flying star for the Hawks from 2004 to 2013. He left in free agency to join the Pistons on a four-year deal but was waived midway through his second season.

Smith bounced around the league, playing for the Houston Rockets and LA Clippers, as well as in China. He last suited up for the Pelicans in 2017, appearing in just three games. An alternative answer for Grid 1 is Saddiq Bey while an option for Grid 2 is Rajon Rondo.

Also Read: Which Clippers players have also played for the Rockets and Spurs? NBA Immaculate Grid answers for August 22

NBA Immaculate Grid alternative answers

Some grid players don't just want to complete the puzzle daily. They want to have the lowest possible rarity score. So here's a few alternative answers for Grids No. 1 and 3:

Hawks-Pistons players: Zaza Pachulia, Jahlil Okafor, Kevin Knox II, Delon Wright, and Austin Daye

Hawks-Pelicans players: Marco Belinelli, Solomon Hill, Tyrone Wallace, Tony Snell and James Nunnally

Here's also a completed grid for Thursday:

NBA Immaculate - August 24

Also Read: Which Knicks players have also played for the Clippers and 76ers? NBA Immaculate Grid answers for August 22

USA's top sports cardiologists discuss Bronny James' cardiac arrest and recovery time here (Exclusive)