Which player does Paul George want to see win a ring other than himself?

Paul George and Russell Westbrook are two of the most accomplished stars in the NBA who are still looking for their first championship. They have been battle-tested numerous times in the playoffs but have never won the big one.

During the All-Star media day, “PG13” was asked who he would like to see win a championship other than himself. Here is George’s response:

“Outside of myself, probably Russ. As much as he been through, as much as you paint the picture of him, he is absolutely one of the best dudes, one of the best people in the league. It’d be nice to see him get decorated.”

Paul George and Russell Westbrook played together for two seasons and formed a dark horse contender in Oklahoma. The OKC Thunder, however, were eliminated in 2017 by the Houston Rockets and by the Utah Jazz in 2018 in the first round.

George and Westbrook went their separate ways after that with “PG13” teaming up with Kawhi Leonard in LA with the LA Clippers. Meanwhile, “Russ” signed in Houston to play with former teammate James Harden. George’s Clippers have not yet capitalized on their incredible potential with Leonard due to injuries.

The LA Clippers, if they can keep George and Leonard healthy, will be strong contenders yet again to grab the title. They have a 33-28 record, which puts them in 4th place in the highly-contested Western Conference playoff hunt.

Russell Westbrook, meanwhile, will be playing for his fifth different team in roughly five seasons. He jumped from Oklahoma to Houston before he was sent to the Washington Wizards. The LA Lakers came calling, which led to nearly two years of the worst days of his basketball career.

Lakers GM Rob Pelinka ultimately traded him to the Utah Jazz in a three-team deal that made LA’s roster deeper and more balanced. Westbrook was sent to a rebuilding team that has no chance of winning the title this season or in the years to come.

Paul George and Russell Westbrook are teaming up in Los Angeles

Perhaps the second time’s the charm for both Paul George and Russell Westbrook. What they failed to accomplish in Oklahoma could be achieved in Los Angeles. Both superstars are from LA, so winning the title while playing for their home team would be something special.

Westbrook has reportedly agreed to a buyout with the Utah Jazz, which will pave the way for him to sign with the LA Clippers. The Clippers have been looking to upgrade their point guard position before the trade deadline by moving Reggie Jackson and John Wall.

Clippers head coach Ty Lue now has Bones Hyland from the Denver Nuggets and Eric Gordon from the Houston Rockets to improve the backcourt.

Paul George publicly campaigned for Russell Westbrook to join the LA Clippers and he seems to have done a successful job at that.

How Westbrook will fit into the lineup remains to be seen. Lue has been getting solid if not great contributions from Terance Mann. The Clippers have a 10-4 record since Mann was inserted into the starting lineup on Jan. 20 against the San Antonio Spurs.

The new point guard played well enough that Lue had no trouble trading away Reggie Jackson and John Wall.

Russell Westbrook is no stranger to coming off the bench. He’s held that role with the Lakers this season, making himself the favorite for the Sixth Man of the Year award. Paul George could convince him to come off the bench as they try to win their first championship together.

