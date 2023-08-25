Which players lost 55+ games in a season and played for the Hawks and Mavericks? NBA HoopGrids answers for August 25

The latest NBA HoopGrids puzzle has been released. With the league still in the offseason, fans have had fun testing their basketball knowledge with this daily trivia quiz.

Here’s a look at today’s grid:

Clues to the August 25 NBA HoopGrids puzzle

Cell 1 - Player who had stints with the New York Knicks and Denver Nuggets

Cell 2 - Player who won 55+ games in a season and also played for the Knicks

Cell 3 - Player who lost 55+ games in a season and also played for the Knicks

Cell 4 - Player who had stints with the Atlanta Hawks and Denver Nuggets

Cell 5 - Player who won 55+ games in a season and also played for the Hawks

Cell 6 - Player who lost 55+ games in a season and also played for the Hawks

Cell 7 - Player who had stints with the Dallas Mavericks and Denver Nuggets

Cell 8 - Player who won 55+ games in a season and also played for the Mavericks

Cell 9 - Player who lost 55+ games in a season and also played for the Mavericks

Answers to the August 25 NBA HoopGrids puzzle

The answers to Cells 1-3 are here.

For Cell 4, Paul Millsap is a great answer. He was a four-time All-Star with the Atlanta Hawks before playing for the Denver Nuggets. Danilo Gallinari is also an option here. The Italian spent several years in Denver and played two seasons for the Hawks.

Jon Koncak is suited for Cell 5. In his second season with the Atlanta Hawks, the team had a 57-25 record. Spud Webb, Dominique Wilkins, Kevin Willis and Tree Rollins were some of his teammates back then. They are also options here.

Jim Jackson, Dion Glover, Dikembe Mutombo, Jason Terry, Toni Kukoc and Brevin Knight were members of the 2000-01 Hawks team that finished 25-57. Any of them will be a superb fit for Cell 6.

Eduardo Najera and Raef LaFrentz may be names that some basketball fans may not be familiar with. They both had stints with the Dallas Mavericks and Denver Nuggets, making them great answers for Cell 7.

The Mavericks won their single NBA championship in 2011. They finished the regular season with a 57-25 win-loss slate. JJ. Barea, Dirk Nowitzki, Shawn Marion, Jason Kidd and Tyson Chandler are the popular answers for Cell 8. The role players are just as great for this cell. Some of them were Rodrigue Beaubois, Alexis Ajinca, Steve Novak, Sasha Pavlovic and Brian Cardinal.

In Jamal Mashburn’s four NBA seasons with the Dallas Mavericks, the team lost 69, 46, 56 and 58 games. He’s a great fit for Cell 9. Popeye Jones, Fat Lever, Tim Legler, Chucky Brown and Sean Rooks were some members of the team that lost 69 games. They’re all excellent fits here.

Here’s the filled-out August 25 NBA HoopGrids puzzle:

The August 25 NBA HoopGrids puzzle

