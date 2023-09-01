Which Raptors players have also played for the Nuggets and Jazz? NBA Immaculate Grid answers for September 1

NBA Immaculate Grid released its latest puzzle on September 1. Based on its MLB counterpart, the basketball trivia game remains popular with hoops fans looking for something interesting to do in the middle of the offseason.

Friday's puzzle has a special category: a player who made an All-NBA Team. With that out of the way, let's take a look at the clues for the 39th edition of the NBA Immaculate Grid:

Grid 1: Player who played for the Denver Nuggets and Toronto Raptors

Grid 2: Player who played for the Denver Nuggets and Memphis Grizzlies

Grid 3: Player who played for the Denver Nuggets and made an All-NBA Team

Grid 4: Player who played for the Utah Jazz and Toronto Raptors

Grid 5: Player who played for the Utah Jazz and Memphis Grizzlies

Grid 6: Player who played for the Utah Jazz and made an All-NBA Team

Grid 7: Player who played for the LA Clippers and Toronto Raptors

Grid 8: Player who played for the LA Clippers and Memphis Grizzlies

Grid 9: Player who played for the LA Clippers and made an All-NBA Team

For Friday's NBA Immaculate Grid, let's try to answer Grids No. 1 and 4. Which Toronto Raptors players have also played for the Denver Nuggets and Utah Jazz?

Marcus Camby was the second pick in the famed 1996 NBA draft, selected by the Toronto Raptors. However, Camby lasted just two seasons up North and was traded to the New York Knicks after the 1997-98 season. He had his best years with the Nuggets from 2002 to 2008, winning the Defensive Player of the Year award in 2007.

Meanwhile, Rudy Gay last played for the Jazz but is currently a free agent. Gay spent the past two seasons in Utah but he also suited up for the Raptors after getting traded by the Memphis Grizzlies in 2013. He was in Toronto for a total of just 51 games after he was acquired by the Sacramento Kings midway through the 2013-14 season.

NBA Immaculate Grid alternative answers

Some grid players are not happy with just finishing the puzzle daily. They want to brag about their low rarity score on social media so here are some alternative answers for Grids No. 1 and 4:

Raptors-Nuggets players: Chauncey Billups, Will Barton, Linas Kleiza, Anthony Carter and Mengke Bateer

Raptors-Jazz players: Carlos Arroyo, Rodney Hood, Juancho Hernangomez, C.J. Miles and Matt Thomas

Here's a completed grid for Sept. 1:

NBA Immaculate Grid - September 1

