Which Raptors players have also played for the Timberwolves and Heat? NBA Crossover Grid answers for September 6

An all-new NBA Crossover Grid was unveiled on September 6. Based on MLB's Immaculate Grid, the basketball trivia game continues to be popular among hoops fans who are looking forward to the 2023-24 NBA season.

Wednesday's puzzle has two special categories: a player who averaged 18 or more points in a single season and a player who averaged under eight points in his rookie season.

On that note, here are the clues for Day 70 of the NBA Crossover Grid:

Grid 1: Player who played for the Memphis Grizzlies and Minnesota Timberwolves

Grid 2: Player who played for the Memphis Grizzlies and Miami Heat

Grid 3: Player who played for the Memphis Grizzlies and averaged 18 points or more in a single season

Grid 4: Player who played for the Toronto Raptors and Minnesota Timberwolves

Grid 5: Player who played for the Toronto Raptors and Miami Heat

Grid 6: Player who played for the Toronto Raptors and averaged 18 points or more in a single season

Grid 7: Player who played for the Minnesota Timberwolves and averaged under 8 points in his rookie season

Grid 8: Player who played for the Toronto Raptors and averaged under 8 points in his rookie season

Grid 9: Player who averaged under 8 points in his rookie season and averaged 18 points or more in a single season

For Wednesday's NBA Crossover Grid, let's try to answer grids 4 and 5: Which Toronto Raptors players have also played for the Minnesota Timberwolves and Miami Heat?

Anthony Bennett was the first overall pick in the 2013 NBA draft. Bennett spent his rookie season with the Cleveland Cavaliers before getting traded to the Timberwolves the next season as part of the Kevin Love deal. He only lasted one season in Minnesota and signed a one-year deal with the Raptors for the 2015-16 season.

Meanwhile, Kyle Lowry might be the greatest player in Raptors franchise history. Lowry owns several team records and helped win Toronto's first NBA championship in 2019. He was traded to the Heat two years ago as the Raptors began rebuilding.

NBA Crossover Grid alternative answers

Some grid players are satisfied with finishing the daily puzzle, while others need to have a low rarity score. They want to share it on social media, so here are some alternative answers for grids 4 and 5:

Raptors-Timberwolves players: Tyrone Corbin, Ronald Dupree, Gary Trent, Juancho Hernangomez and Donyell Marshall

Raptors-Heat players: John Salley, Anthony Carter, Rasual Butler, Precious Achiuwa and Shawn Marion

Here's a completed grid for Wednesday:

