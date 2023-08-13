Which Raptors players have played for the 76ers and Mike D’Antoni? NBA Crossover Grid answers for August 13

The latest NBA Crossover Grid has been released. Today is the 46th day for fans to test their basketball knowledge as the league is in its offseason.

Here’s a look at today’s grid:

August 13 Crossover Grid

Clues for the August 13 NBA Crossover Grid

Cell 1 - Player who had stints with the Toronto Raptors and Philadelphia 76ers

Cell 2 - Rajon Rondo teammate who also played for the Toronto Raptors

Cell 3 - Raptors player who also played for Mike D’Antoni

Cell 4 - Player who had stints with the New Orleans Pelicans and Philadelphia 76ers

Cell 5 - Rajon Rondo teammate who also played for the New Orleans Pelicans

Cell 6 - Pelicans player who also played for Mike D’Antoni

Cell 7 - 76ers player who averaged at least 18 PPG in a season

Cell 8 - Rajon Rondo teammate who averaged at least 18 PPG

Cell 9 - Player who averaged at least 18 PPG and played for Mike D’Antoni

NBA Crossover Grid for Day 46

Sharon Wright and Thaddeus Young are a great fit for Cell 1. Both of them had stints with the Toronto Raptors and Philadelphia 76ers.

Charlie Villanueva is a rare answer for Cell 2. He and Rajon Rondo were teammates for one season with the New Orleans Pelicans. Villanueva also had a one-year stay with the Toronto Raptors.

Keon Clark was one of Mike D’Antoni’s players during the coach’s stay with the Denver Nuggets. Clark spent nearly two years with the Toronto Raptors, making him a great choice for Cell 3.

Jrue Holiday is a popular answer for Cell 4. Holiday began his NBA career with the Philadelphia 76ers. He then played for the New Orleans Pelicans for seven seasons.

George Lynch is a great answer here. He was with the Philadelphia 76ers for three seasons and also played for the New Orleans Hornets in the last three years of his career.

For Cell 5, James Posey is an excellent answer. The journeyman and Rajon Rondo were teammates in Boston when the Celtics won the 2008 championship. Posey also played for the New Orleans Pelicans later in his career.

A gem of an answer for Cell 6 is Maciej Lampe. The Polish played for Mike D’Antoni in Phoenix and later donned the Pelicans’ jersey.

James Harden and Joel Embiid are the obvious answers. They’re superstars currently playing for the Philadelphia 76ers and averaged at least 18 PPG several times over their respective careers.

A great answer is Dana Barros, who played for the 76ers from 1993-94 to 1994-95. In his second year in Philly, he averaged a career-high 20.6 PPG, making him a great choice for Cell 7.

Amare Stoudemire and Rajon Rondo were teammates in Dallas during the 2014-15 season. Stoudemire’s best year scoring-wise was during the 2004-05 season when he averaged 26.0 PPG for the Phoenix Suns. He is an excellent fit for Cell 8.

Steve Nash, Antonio McDyess and Shawn Marion all played for Mike D’Antoni at one point in their respective NBA careers. They also averaged at least 18 PPG multiple times during their playing days.

Here's the filled-out NBA Crossover Grid:

The completed NBA Crossover Grid for August 13.

