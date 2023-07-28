Which Rockets stars played for the Lakers and the Nets? NBA Crossover Grid answers for July 28

The July 28 NBA Crossover Grid has been released. Today is the 30th day of fans testing their basketball knowledge as the league is in its offseason.

Here’s a look at today’s grid:

Clues for the July 28 Crossover Grid

Grid 1 - Player who had stints with the Atlanta Hawks and Houston Rockets

Grid 2 - Player who had stints with the Atlanta Hawks and Memphis Grizzlies

Grid 3 - Hawks player who was a top 3 pick in the NBA draft

Grid 4 - Player who had stints with the LA Lakers and Houston Rockets

Grid 5 - Player who had stints with the LA Lakers and Memphis Grizzlies

Grid 6 - Lakers player who was a top 3 pick in the NBA draft

Grid 7 - Player who had stints with the Brooklyn Nets and Houston Rockets

Grid 8 - Player who had stints with the Brooklyn Nets and Memphis Grizzlies

Grid 9 - Nets player who was a top 3 pick in the NBA draft

Rules to remember:

Choose a player for each grid that matches the criteria for that grid's row and column.

You have nine guesses to complete the whole grid. Each guess, whether correct or incorrect, counts as a guess.

A player can only be used once.

Players who played in the NBA, ABA or BAA (inactive or not) are potential answers.

Previous names of franchises will qualify. Seattle SuperSonics players will match for the Oklahoma City Thunder and New Jersey Americans, New York Nets, and New Jersey Nets players will match for the Brooklyn Nets.

For player and team grid: a player must have played at least one game (in the regular season or playoffs) for that team.

For team and award grid: The player must have won the award in a season he appeared for that team.

To qualify as winning the NBA Finals for a team, a player must have been on the postseason roster during the title-winning season.

For team and season stat: The player must have recorded the stat while on that team. For players who played on multiple teams in a season, the stat must have been recorded with that team.

NBA Crossover Grid for Day 30

For Grid 4, Russell Westbrook would be the easy answer. “Brodie” played with the Houston Rockets for one season in 2019-20. He also had a troubled stint with the LA Lakers for nearly two years.

Matt Barnes and Pau Gasol are potential answers for Grid 5. Barnes, now a popular podcaster, had two seasons with the Lakers in 2010-11 and 2011-12 before playing for the Memphis Grizzlies during the 2015-16 season.

Gasol jumped from Memphis to Hollywood in 2007 and helped the team reach the 2008 finals. Although he and Kobe Bryant would fail that year, they would eventually win two championships, including revenge against the Boston Celtics in 2010.

The LA Lakers have had top three picks over the last 10 years. They had D’Angelo Russell in 2015, Brandon Ingram in 2016 and Lonzo Ball in 2017. All three were picked No. 2 in their respective drafts.

Before them, the Lakers picked first in 1982 and 1979. They grabbed James Worthy out of North Carolina in ‘82 and Magic Johnson from Michigan State in ‘79.

Here’s the completed Crossover Grid:

The filled-out July 28 Crossover Grid.

