Which Spurs player played for the Golden State Warriors and Milwaukee Bucks? NBA Crossover Grid answers for August 20

The latest NBA Crossover Grid has been released, marking the 53rd-day fans have been trying to get the right answers to all nine cells.

Here’s a look at today’s grid:

Clues to the August 20 NBA Crossover Grid

Cell 1 - Player who had stints with the San Antonio Spurs and Golden State Warriors

Cell 2 - Player who had stints with the Spurs and Milwaukee Bucks

Cell 3 - A two-time champ who also played for the Spurs

Cell 4 - Player who had stints with the Dallas Mavericks and Golden State Warriors

Cell 5 - Player who had stints with the Mavericks and Milwaukee Bucks

Cell 6 - A two-time champ who played for the Mavericks

Cell 7 - A top-3 pick who played for the Golden State Warriors

Cell 8 - A top-3 pick who played for the Milwaukee Bucks

Cell 9 - A two-time champ who was a top-3 pick

Answers to the August 20 NBA Crossover Grid

Cell 1 could be David West, Marco Belinelli and Speedy Claxton. All three had experience playing for the San Antonio Spurs and Golden State Warriors.

For Cell 2, Terry Cummings, Glenn Robinson and T.J. Ford and great answers. The trio played for the Milwaukee Bucks before ending up with the Spurs in the latter part of their respective careers.

Pau Gasol, Manu Ginobili and Tony Parker had stints with the San Antonio Spurs and were multiple NBA championship winners. Any of them would be a good choice for Cell 3.

Eduardo Najera is a not-so-popular answer for Cell 4. The longtime Dallas Maverick also played 42 games for the Golden State Warriors. Monta Ellis is an easy answer here. He also played for both teams in his career.

OJ Mayo, Samuel Dalembert, Richard Jefferson, Jae Crowder, Jerry Stackhouse, Yi Jianlian and Andrew Bogut all good fits for Cell 5. All of them had stints with the Mavericks and Milwaukee Bucks.

Sam Cassell won back-to-back championships with the Houston Rockets and then played 16 games for the Mavericks in 1997. He's a great choice for Cell 6. D.J. Mbenga is a rare but superb answer here. His two championships came with the LA Lakers in 2009 and 2010.

Wilt Chamberlain, James Wiseman, Mike Dunleavy Jr., and Kwame Brown are former top-3 picks who also played for the Warriors. Cell 7 is where they fit best.

Milwaukee Bucks legends Oscar Robertson and Kareem Abdul-Jabbar are excellent choices for Cell 8. “The Big O” was the No. 1 pick in 1960 while the “Captain” was the first player taken in the 1969 draft.

Joe Smith was picked No. 1 by the Warriors in 1995 but later played for the Bucks. He's a gem of an answer for Cell 8.

For Cell 9, Magic Johnson, David Robinson, Shaquille O’Neal , Hakeem Olajuwon and Mark Aguirre are some of the popular answers. They’re all former No. 1 picks who won the NBA championship at least twice in their careers.

Here's the filled-out NBA Crossover Grid:

Here's the completed August 20 NBA Crossover Grid

