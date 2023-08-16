Which Spurs stars have also played for the Bulls and the Sixers? NBA Crossover Grid Answers August 16

It's Day 49 of NBA Crossover Grid, and a new puzzle was released on August 16. Wednesday's grid has three new categories: a player with a game-winning buzzer-beater, a player with a triple-double, and a player who has two NBA championships.

Here are the clues for the 49th edition of NBA Crossover Grid:

Grid 1: Player who played for the San Antonio Spurs and Chicago Bulls

Grid 2: Player who played for the San Antonio Spurs and Philadelphia 76ers

Grid 3: Player who played for the San Antonio Spurs and has a game-winning buzzer-beater

Grid 4: Player who played for the Chicago Bulls and has recorded a triple-double

Grid 5: Player who played for the Philadelphia 76ers and has recorded a triple-double

Grid 6: Player who has recorded a triple-double and has a game-winning buzzer-beater

Grid 7: Player who played for the Chicago Bulls and has won two NBA championships

Grid 8: Player who played for the Philadelphia 76ers and has won two NBA championships

Grid 9: Player who has two NBA championships and has a game-winning buzzer-beater

Let's try to answer Grids No. 1 and 2 for Wednesday's NBA Crossover Grid. Which San Antonio Spurs players have also played for either the Chicago Bulls or the Philadelphia 76ers?

DeMar DeRozan started his career with the Toronto Raptors but was traded to the Spurs as part of the Kawhi Leonard package in 2018. DeRozan lasted just three seasons in San Antonio before he was acquired by the Bulls in a sign-and-trade deal in the summer of 2021.

Meanwhile, Danny Green had the best years of his career in San Antonio. He won a championship with the Spurs in 2014 before getting traded to the Raptors as part of the Leonard trade. He also played for the LA Lakers in 2020 and was dealt to the Sixers in the 2020 offseason.

NBA Crossover Grid alternative answers

Some fans are not content with finishing the NBA Crossover Grid. They want to have a low score using players many casual hoop fans don't know.

Here are some of the alternative answers for Grids 1 and 2.

Other Spurs-Bulls players: Steve Kerr, Wil Perdue, Thaddeus Young, Doug McDermott, George Gervin, Ron Mercer, and Dennis Rodman

Other Spurs-Sixers players: Josh Richardson, Moses Malone, Theo Ratliff, Marco Beinelli, Bruce Bowen, Tiago Splitter, and Jonathon Simmons

Here's a completed NBA Crossover Grid for Wednesday:

