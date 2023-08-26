Which stars had 20 points and 20 rebounds/assists in a single game and played for the Warriors and Raptors? NBA Crossover Grid answers for August 26

The latest NBA Crossover Grid has been released, marking the 59th day fans have been trying to get the right answers to all nine cells.

Here’s a look at today’s grid:

Clues to the August 26 NBA Crossover Grid

Cell 1 - Player who had stints with the Atlanta Hawks and Golden State Warriors

Cell 2 - Player who had stints with the Hawks and Toronto Raptors

Cell 3 - Player who hit 20+ points in a Game 7 and also for the Hawks

Cell 4 - Player who had stints with the Phoenix Suns and Golden State Warriors

Cell 5 - Player who had stints with the Suns and Toronto Raptors

Cell 6 - Player who hit 20+ points in a Game 7 and also played for the Suns

Cell 7 - Player with 20 points and 20 rebounds/assists in a single game and played for the Warriors

Cell 8 - Player with 20 points and 20 rebounds/assists in a single game and played for the Raptors

Cell 9 - Player with 20 points and 20 rebounds/assists in a single game and had 20+ points in a Game 7

Answers to the August 26 NBA Crossover Grid

Kent Bazemore is a popular choice for Cell 1. He had stints with the Golden State Warriors and Atlanta Hawks. Omari Spellman is a gem of an answer here. He played only two seasons in the NBA, one with the Warriors and one with the Hawks.

Vince Carter is a popular choice for Cell 2. The “Half-Man, Half-Amazing” rose to stardom with the Toronto Raptors and then later played for the Hawks. DeMarre Carroll is also well-suited here, as he played in Toronto and Atlanta in his career.

Trae Young had 21 points in Game 7 for the Atlanta Hawks against the Philadelphia 76ers in the 2021 playoffs. He’s an excellent choice for Cell 3. Jamal Crawford also accomplished the same feat during the 2010 playoffs. He had 22 points off the bench for the Hawks against the Milwaukee Bucks.

Kevin Durant should be an easy answer for Cell 4. KD won two championships with the Golden State Warriors, then played for the Brooklyn Nets before demanding a trade, which landed him with the Phoenix Suns.

Damion Lee and Jason Richardson also donned the jerseys of the Dubs and the Suns, making them great options for Cell 4.

Yuta Watanabe, Luis Scola, Bismack Biyombo and P.J. Tucker are some of the players who played for the Phoenix Suns and Toronto Raptors. Any of them is a superb fit for Cell 5.

Boris Diaw and Leandro Barbosa had 21 and 26 points, respectively, for the Phoenix Suns against Kobe Bryant and the LA Lakers. They’re excellent choices for Cell 6.

NBA legend Charles Barkley had 44 points in Game 7 for the Suns against the Seattle Supersonics in 1993. His teammate Kevin Johnson added 22 to lead them to a big win and take the team to a championship against Michael Jordan’s Chicago Bulls. Both are great fits for Cell 6.

David Lee, Mike Dunleavy, Danny Fortson, Antawn Jamison, Joe Smith and Wilt Chamberlain are excellent choices for Cell 7. They had at least one game where they recorded a minimum of 20 points and 20 rebounds for the Warriors.

For Cell 8, Chris Bosh and Popeye Jones had at least 20 points and 20 rebounds for the Toronto Raptors. Bosh did it twice, while Jones just once. Fred VanVleet joined the club this year with 20 points and 20 assists.

NBA legend Bill Russell is a superb choice for Cell 9. He had 22 points and a staggering 35 rebounds in Game 7 for the Boston Celtics against the St. Louis Hawks. Shaquille O’Neal is another standout option here. Shaq had multiple games with at least 20 points and 20 rebounds and scored 20+ points in a Game 7.

Here's the filled-out NBA Crossover Grid:

The completed August 26 NBA Crossover Grid

