Which Swiss international played for both Rockets and Jazz? NBA Immaculate Grid answers for August 18

The latest NBA Immaculate Grid has been released. This is the 25th puzzle that fans have been trying to test their basketball knowledge on.

Here is a look at today’s grid:

Expand Tweet

Clues to the August 18 Immaculate Grid:

Cell 1 - Player who had stints with the Atlanta Hawks and Utah Jazz

Cell 2 - Player who had stints with the Hawks and San Antonio Spurs.

Cell 3 - Player with 10+ rebounds per game in a single season who played for the Hawks

Cell 4 - Player who had stints with the Minnesota Timberwolves and Utah Jazz

Cell 5 - Player who had stints with the Timberwolves and San Antonio Spurs

Cell 6 - Player with 10+ rebounds per game in a single season who played for the Timberwolves

Cell 7 - Player who had stints with the Houston Rockets and Utah Jazz

Cell 8 - Player who had stints with the Rockets and San Antonio Spurs

Cell 9 - Player with 10+ rebounds per game in a season who also played for the Rockets

Answers to the August 18 NBA Immaculate Grid

John Collins easily comes to mind for Cell 1. He played his first six NBA seasons with the Atlanta Hawks before he was traded to the Utah Jazz. Kyle Korver and Paul Millsap are also solid choices here.

Doc Rivers, Steve Smith, Dejounte Murray, Boris Diaw and Tiago Splitter all had stints with the San Antonio Spurs and Hawks in their respective careers. Any of them is a great answer for Cell 2.

Moses Malone, a six-time rebounding champ, is a perfect fit for Cell 3. Al Horford and Kevin Willis are also good choices here as they also have multiple 10+ rebounds per game in a single season.

Rudy Gobert, Malik Beasley, Jarred Vanderbilt and Tom Gugliotta can be the answer to Cell 4. They had the chance to play for the Minnesota Timberwolves and Utah Jazz in their respective NBA careers.

Gorgui Dieng and Kyle Anderson are great fits for Cell 5. They each had stints with the Timberwolves and San Antonio Spurs.

Kevin Love, Karl-Anthony Towns and Kevin Garnett are excellent answers for Cell 6. They’ve had at least one season with 10+ rebounds per game and played for the Timberwolves.

For Cell 7, Jeff Green, Thabo Sefolosha and DeMarre Caroll are popular choices. They have played for the Houston Rockets and Utah Jazz in their careers.

Robert Horry is the obvious answer to Cell 8. He won two championships with the Rockets and added two more with the San Antonio Spurs. Boban Marjanovic is also a superb choice. He began his NBA career with the Spurs and played for the Rockets last season.

Yao Ming, Hakeem Olajuwon, Otis Thorpe and Charles Barkley played for the Houston Rockets and also had multiple seasons with at least 10.0 RPG. Cell 9 is where they fit best.

Here's the filled-out August 18 NBA Immaculate Grid:

The completed August 18 NBA Immaculate Grid

