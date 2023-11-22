Which team has scored the most points in a half? Closer look as Hawks-Pacers combine to score 159 in 2 quarters

The NBA In-Season Tournament game between the Indiana Pacers and the Atlanta Hawks started with both teams firing from all cylinders. Indiana had 34 points in the first quarter before adding 39 in the second period. Atlanta, the host team, responded with 40 and 46 points in the same quarters. Trae Young and crew led 86-73 at halftime.

86 and 73 points in 24 minutes is quite a feat. This season, NBA teams are averaging 56.8 points in the first half and 56.4 in the next two quarters. Indiana’s first-half output has made it to the top 10 of most points in a half. Atlanta’s couldn’t accomplish the same feat.

Expand Tweet

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

The most points scored by an NBA team in any half was made by the Phoenix Suns on November 10, 1990. Cedric Ceballos, Kevin Johnson and Dan Majerle led the Suns to a staggering 107-point explosion in the first 24 minutes against the Denver Nuggets.

Phoenix scored 50 points in the first quarter before improving it by seven points in the second period. The 173-143 final tally is the ninth-highest regular season game in NBA history.

Expand Tweet

The Hawks’ 86 points are tied for sixth most in league history. They joined the Philadelphia 76ers, Brooklyn Nets and coincidentally the Indiana Pacers in that spot. The Pacers had 86 points in the first half against the San Antonio Spurs early this month. The 76ers hit that total in 2022 when they hosted the Charlotte Hornets. Brooklyn got theirs also in 2022 on the road versus the Orlando Magic.

The Indiana Pacers could move to the knockout stage of the NBA In-Season Tournament with a win over the Atlanta Hawks

The Indiana Pacers are unbeaten in the NBA Season Tournament with a 2-0 mark. They’ve already beaten the Cleveland Cavaliers and Philadelphia 76ers. Standing in their way for an automatic quarterfinal slot is the 1-1 Atlanta Hawks.

Indiana’s math is simple. If they win tonight, they top their bracket and move on to the next round of the said competition. An Atlanta win will significantly complicate things for Indy. The Hawks will hold the tiebreaker over the Pacers following a victory tonight.

After trailing the game leading into the halftime break, Indiana dropped a 46-point explosion in the third quarter to grab a 119-114 lead. Both teams are in a seesaw battle in the first five minutes of the final period.

Expand Tweet

Indiana has a 133-127 advantage with 7:07 left in the fourth quarter. There is plenty of time left and Atlanta could respond with a barrage of points like they did in the first half.