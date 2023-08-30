Which teams have qualified for the 2nd round of the FIBA World Cup?

The 1st round of group stage action has come to a close at the FIBA World Cup 2023. With most of the top-seeded countries in the world making it through to the next round, we take a look at the whole set of teams competing to move on to the quarter-finals.

Only four groups have seen all their match-ups completed have come to an end. With the remainder coming to completion after game day 6, we look forward to seeing the updated bracket for the 2nd round.

With several teams in the top half moving on without losing a single game, there is a clear cut superiority in performance output.

Group A saw the Dominican Republic come out on top with a perfect 3-0 record. After a dominant 75-67 win to finish their run in the first round, the Dominicans will rejoice as they await their opponents in the next round.

Meanwhile, Italy held second place in Group A with a 2-1 record. Having dropped a game to the table-toppers in their second game, Italy held onto their spot to qualify for the 2nd round.

Group D saw Lithuania and Montenegro qualify for the next round. The Lithuanian topped the table with a 3-0 record. Led by Jonas Valanciunas, they appear to be a solid team in this year's FIBA World Cup.

Meanwhile, Montenegro have been equally competent. Having only dropped a game to Lithuania, Montenegro will hope to make more noise in the next round.

Germany and Australia emerged as the teams to beat in Group E, which was one of the most competitive groups in the tournament. EuroBasket bronze medalist Germany held sway over the Boomers with a 3-0 record in the 1st round. However, the Australians are certainly a team to look out for.

From Group H, Canada and Latvia move on to the 2nd round. While Canada dominated with a 3-0 record, Latvia shocked the world by beating France to secure second place even without their star player, Kristaps Porzingis.

With powerhouse France knocked out of the FIBA World Cup, teams will turn their heads to Latvia, who may emerge as a dark horse in the next stage.

Who can we expect to see in the next round of the FIBA World Cup?

The only groups left to finish their first round games are Group B, Group C, Group F and Group G. A similar layout presents itself in each case where the table-topper should be an undefeated team.

From Group B, Serbia and Puerto Rico should make it through to the next round quiet safely. From Group C, the USA will likely hold onto their top spot, but the battle between Greece and New Zealand may be a decider.

Group F should see Slovenia and Georgia qualify in fairly simple manner. It is also quite likely that Spain and Brazil will cap things off with wins to see them qualify for the next stage from Group G.

