Which Thunder players have also played for the Kings and Lakers? NBA Crossover Grid answers for September 21

The NBA Crossover Grid first came out on Aug. 8. Today is day 85 of basketball fans trying to test their hoops knowledge by solving the daily quiz. With the league still in its offseason, the game has become a hit among those who want to test their familiarity with teams and players. A puzzle a day has kept basketball fanatics engaged as they wait for the upcoming season to start.

Unlike the Immaculate Grid where gamers have to hit the right answers every attempt to complete the puzzle, this one has room for error. Basketball trivia quiz fans have found the leeway comfortable, allowing them to enjoy the puzzle even more.

Here’s a look at today’s grid:

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Expand Tweet

Clues to the September 21 NBA Crossover Grid

Cell 1 - A player who had stints with the Sacramento Kings and OKC Thunder

Cell 2 - A player who had stints with the Kings and New York Knicks

Cell 3 - A player who had 15+ PPG in his rookie season and also played for the Kings

Cell 4 - A player who had stints with the LA Lakers and OKC Thunder

Cell 5 - A player who had stints with the Lakers and New York Knicks

Cell 6 - A player who had 15+ PPG in his rookie season and also played for the Lakers

Cell 7 - A player who had 15+ PPG at age 32 or older and also played for the OKC Thunder

Cell 8 - A player who had 15+ PPG at age 32 or older and also played for the New York Knicks

Cell 9 - A player who had 15+ PPG in his rookie season and at age 32 or older

Answers to the September 21 NBA Crossover Grid

Cell 1 could be Justin Jackson, PJ Dozier, Olden Polynice, Eddie Johnson and George Hill. They all played for the Sacramento Kings and OKC Thunder.

Jerry Lucas, Samuel Dalembert, Trevor Ariza, Metta World Peace and Zach Randolph suited up for the Sacramento Kings and New York Knicks. Any of them fit well in Cell 2.

Bob Cousy, Shareef Abdur-Rahim, Vince Carter, Jim Jackson and Oscar Robertson all had 15+ PPG in their rookie seasons and also played for the Kings. They are Cell 3 answers.

Cell 4 could be Corey Brewer, Joe Smith, Svi Mykhailiuk, Antonio Harvey and D.J. Augustin. They played for the LA Lakers and OKC Thunder.

Tyson Chandler, Ronny Turiaf, Michael Beasley, Travis Wear, Dick Barnett and Wesley Matthews suited up for the Lakers and New York Knicks. Any of them will fit well in Cell 5 of the NBA Crossover Grid.

Wilt Chamberlain, Pau Gasol, Kendrick Nunn, Isaiah Rider, Mitch Richmond and Kyle Kuzma averaged 15+ PPG in their rookie seasons and played for the Lakers. Cell 6 is where they fit best.

Expand Tweet

Cell 7 could be Detlef Schrempf, James Harden, Jack Sikma, Patrick Ewing, Fred Brown and Paul George averaged 15+ PPG at age 32 or older. They also once suited up for the OKC Thunder.

Jamal Crawford, Chauncey Billups, Latrell Sprewell, Dave DeBusschere and Allan Houston averaged 15+ PPG at age 32 or older. They also donned the Knicks jersey in their careers. Cell 8 is where they fit best.

Hakeem Olajuwon, Paul Pierce, Michael Jordan, Bernard King, LeBron James, Chris Webber and Dominique Wilkins had 15+ PPG in their rookie seasons. They also accomplished the same feat at age 32 or older, making them excellent answers to Cell 9 of the NBA Crossover Grid.

Here’s the filled–out NBA Crossover Grid:

Here's the completed September 21 NBA Crossover Grid