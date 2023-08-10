Which Timberwolves players have also played for the Heat? NBA Immaculate Grid Answers August 10

NBA Immaculate Grid released its 17th puzzle for basketball on Aug. 10. Based on the popular MLB Immaculate Grid, its hoops counterpart is slowly gaining approval from the online basketball community. It should be noted that the NBA Crossover Grid and NBA HoopGrids are the first two grid games for basketball.

Thursday's puzzle has one special category: a player who averaged 20 or more points in a single season. Let's take a look at all the clues for the NBA Immaculate grid No. 17:

Grid 1: Player who played for the Boston Celtics and Minnesota Timberwolves

Grid 2: Player who played for the Miami Heat and Minnesota Timberwolves

Grid 3: Player who played for the Minnesota Timberwolves and averaged 20 or more points in a single season

Grid 4: Player who played for the Boston Celtics and Chicago Bulls

Grid 5: Player who played for the Miami Heat and Chicago Bulls

Grid 6: Player who played for the Chicago Bulls and averaged 20 or more points in a single season

Grid 7: Player who played for the Boston Celtics and Washington Wizards

Grid 8: Player who played for the Miami Heat and Washington Wizards

Grid 9: Player who played for the Washington Wizards and averaged 20 or more points in a single season

For Thursday's NBA Immaculate Grid, let's try to answer grid No. 2: which Minnesota Timberwolves players also suited up for the Miami Heat?

Michael Beasley was a standout out of Kansas State and among the best prospects heading into the 2008 NBA Draft. The Heat drafted Beasley second overall after Derrick Rose went to the Chicago Bulls at No. 1.

However, Beasley's time with the Heat ended when LeBron James and Chris Bosh arrived in 2010. He was traded to the Minnesota Timberwolves to clear cap space. He spent just two seasons in Minnesota before going on a journey to teams like the Phoenix Suns, Houston Rockets, Milwaukee Bucks and LA Lakers.

NBA Immaculate Grid alternative answers

Michael Beasley is not the only player to suit up for both the Minnesota Timberwolves and Miami Heat. Alternative answers for grid No. 2 of Thursday's NBA Immaculate Grid include Kevin Love, Luol Deng, Mike Miller and Antoine Walker.

Love was an All-Star for the Timberwolves before he got traded to the Cavaliers in 2014. His stint in Cleveland ended last season when he joined the Heat. Deng was mostly known for his time with the Chicago Bulls. He was in Miami for two seasons before ending his career in Minnesota.

Miller played for the Timberwolves in the 2008-09 season and won two NBA championships with the Heat, in 2012 and 2013. Walker was a key role player for the Heat's first championship in 2006. Just like Deng, Walker's final NBA season was with the Timberwolves.

