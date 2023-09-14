Which Top 5 NBA draft picks have played for the Sixers and Thunder? NBA Crossover Grid answers for September 14

The NBA Crossover Grid uploaded its latest puzzle on September 14. The original basketball grid game remains popular among hoops fans waiting for the offseason to finally end. The developers also recently introduced a "Grid History" feature in celebration of their 75th puzzle back on Monday.

It's Day 78 of the NBA Crossover Grid, and there are two special categories: a player who participated in the NBA 3-point contest and a player who was a Top 5 NBA draft pick.

Here are the clues for Thursday's puzzle:

Grid 1: Player who played for the Philadelphia 76ers and Atlanta Hawks

Grid 2: Player who played for the OKC Thunder and Atlanta Hawks

Grid 3: Player who played for the Atlanta Hawks and participated in the NBA 3-Point Contest

Grid 4: Player who played for the Philadelphia 76ers and Boston Celtics

Grid 5: Player who played for the OKC Thunder and Boston Celtics

Grid 6: Player who played for the Boston Celtics and participated in the NBA 3-Point Contest

Grid 7: Player who played for the Philadelphia 76ers and was a Top 5 NBA draft pick

Grid 8: Player who played for the OKC Thunder and was a Top 5 NBA draft pick

Grid 9: Player who was a Top 5 NBA draft pick and participated in the NBA 3-Point Contest

Let's try to answer grids 7 and 8 for Thursday's NBA Crossover Grid. Which Top 5 NBA draft picks have played for either the Philadelphia 76ers or the OKC Thunder? It should be noted that Seattle SuperSonics players count as Thunder players.

Joel Embiid has played his entire career with the Sixers so far. Embiid was the third overall pick in 2014 after Andrew Wiggins and Jabari Parker. Embiid could have been selected No. 1 but he underwent surgery to repair a broken navicular bone in his right foot.

Meanwhile, Kevin Durant is one of the greatest players in Thunder franchise history. Durant was the second overall pick in 2007 by the then-Seattle SuperSonics. Greg Oden was the No. 1 pick by the Portland Trail Blazers but he didn't pan out due to injuries.

NBA Crossover Grid alternative answers

There are two kinds of grid players out there: those who want to finish the puzzle and those who want to have high rankings. To achieve a high ranking, players must have a low rarity score so here are some alternative answers for grids 7 and 8.

Top 5 picks who played for the Sixers: Lucious Jackson, Billy Cunningham, Fred Boyd, Doug Collins and Darryl Dawkins

Top 5 picks who played for the Thunder/Sonics: Tom Burleson, Lucius Allen, Mike Green, Danny Vranes and Chet Holmgren

Here's a completed grid for Day 78 of the NBA Crossover Grid:

