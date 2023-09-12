Which of Trae Young’s teammates played for the Grizzlies and averaged more than 15 PPG in a season? NBA HoopGrids answers for September 12

The latest NBA HoopGrids puzzle has been released. With the league still in the offseason, fans have had fun testing their basketball knowledge with this daily trivia quiz.

Here’s a look at today’s grid:

Clues to the September 12 NBA HoopGrids puzzle

Cell 1 - Player who had stints with the Indiana Pacers and Atlanta Hawks

Cell 2 - Player who had stints with the Pacers and Memphis Grizzlies

Cell 3 - Player with 15+ PPG in a season with the Pacers

Cell 4 - Player who had stints with the Orlando Magic and Hawks

Cell 5 - Player who had stints with the Magic and Grizzlies

Cell 6 - Player with 15+ PPG in a season with the Magic

Cell 7 - Trae Young’s teammate with the Hawks

Cell 8 - Trae Young’s teammate who also played for the Grizzlies

Cell 9 - Young’s teammate with 15+ PPG in a season with the Hawks

Answers to the September 12 NBA HoopGrids puzzle

The answers to Cells 1-3 are here.

Dwight Howard is a popular Cell 4 answer. He played for both the Orlando Magic and Atlanta Hawks. Howard had an eight-year stint with the Magic and suited up for the Hawks for just one season. Tree Rollins, Stacey Augmon and Wes Iwundu are also options here.

Cell 5 is where Nick Anderson, Jason Williams, Adonal Foyle and Beno Udrih fit well. They all had stints with the Magic and Memphis Grizzlies.

Anderson was a longtime Magic and was part of the team alongside Shaquille O’Neal and Anfernee Hardaway that reached the 1995 NBA Finals. He would play for the Grizzlies during the 2001-02 season, which was his final year in the league.

Tracy McGrady won back-to-back scoring titles with the Orlando Magic. He is an easy answer to Cell 6 of the NBA HoopGrids puzzle. Three Magic players hit at least 15+ PPG last season. Paolo Banchero, Franz Wagner and Wendell Carter Jr. are also options here.

Jarrett Culver, Kent Bazemore and Sharife Cooper are three of Trae Young’s teammates with the Atlanta Hawks. Cell 7 is where they fit best.

Justin Holiday, Gorgui Dieng, Tyler Zeller and Lance Stephenson played with Young before and also suited up for the Memphis Grizzlies. They’re excellent Cell 8 answers.

De’Andre Hunter and Dejounte Murray, Young’s teammates with the Hawks last season, hit 15+ PPG. They’re easy answers to Cell 9. John Collins and Bogdan Bogdanovic are also options here.

Here's the filled-out NBA HoopGrids puzzle:

The completed September 12 NBA HoopGrids puzzle