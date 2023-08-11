Which Warriors players have played for the Wolves and the Rockets? NBA Crossover Grid answers for August 11

The NBA offseason can be a grueling time for basketball fans. However, NBA Crossover Grid has been doing its part to keep fans entertained with its daily NBA-themed grid challenges.

Today’s Crossover Grid for August 11 marks Day 44 of the trivia game. With new grids being dropped regularly, fans can sometimes need help with solving the entire grid.

Here is a quick breakdown of today’s clues:

Grid 1: NBA player who has played for the Golden State Warriors and the Minnesota Timberwolves.

Grid 2: NBA player who has played for the Golden State Warriors and the Houston Rockets.

Grid 3: NBA player who has played for the Golden State Warriors and has scored at least one field goal in an NBA Finals game.

Grid 4: NBA player who has played for the OKC Thunder and the Minnesota Timberwolves.

Grid 5: NBA player who has played for the OKC Thunder and the Houston Rockets.

Grid 6: NBA player who has played for the OKC Thunder and has scored at least one field goal in an NBA Finals game.

Grid 7: NBA player who has averaged 8+ assists per game in a single season and has played for the Minnesota Timberwolves.

Grid 8: NBA player who has averaged 8+ assists per game in a single season and has played for the Houston Rockets.

Grid 9: NBA player who has averaged 8+ assists per game in a single season and has scored at least one field goal in an NBA Finals game.

Today’s full NBA Crossover Grid is as follows:

Here's a closer look at Grids 1 and 2: Golden State Warriors players who have played for the Minnesota Timberwolves and the Houston Rockets.

All-Star forward Andrew Wiggins has spent his entire nine-year career between the Warriors and the Wolves. After being selected No. 1 in the 2014 NBA Draft by Cleveland, Wiggins was traded to Minnesota before the start of his rookie season.

He then played his first five and a half seasons with the Wolves from 2014-2020 before being traded to Golden State in 2020. Wiggins has since spent his last three and a half seasons with the Warriors from 2020-2023.

Meanwhile, four-time All-Star big man DeMarcus Cousins has had brief stints with both Golden State and Houston over the latter half of his 11-year career. Cousins played 30 games with the Warriors in the 2018-19 NBA season.

He later played 25 games for the Rockets in the 2020-21 season. In total, the big man has suited up for seven different teams since being drafted No. 5 by Sacramento in the 2010 NBA Draft.

Here is an example of a completed version of today’s NBA Crossover Grid:

NBA Crossover Grid answers for August 11

More NBA Crossover Grid answers for August 11

Former Golden State Warriors combo guard D'Angelo Russell

Other players who have played for the Golden State Warriors and the Minnesota Timberwolves include D’Angelo Russell, Brandon Rush, Latrell Sprewell, Jamal Crawford and Joe Smith.

Meanwhile, Jeremy Lin, Mario Elie, Omri Casspi, Carl Landry and Anthony Lamb have all suited up for the Golden State Warriors and the Houston Rockets.

