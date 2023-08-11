Which Warriors and Thunder players have scored a field goal in the NBA Finals? NBA Crossover Grid answers for August 11

The NBA offseason has been taking its toll on basketball fans as of late. However, NBA Crossover Grid has been doing its best to alleviate fans’ boredom with its daily NBA-themed grid challenges.

Today’s Crossover Grid for August 11 marks the 44th edition of the trivia game. With new grids being released consistently, some fans can occasionally require help with solving the whole grid.

Here's a summary of today’s clues:

Grid 1: NBA player who has played for the Golden State Warriors and the Minnesota Timberwolves.

Grid 2: NBA player who has played for the Golden State Warriors and the Houston Rockets.

Grid 3: NBA player who has played for the Golden State Warriors and has scored at least one field goal in an NBA Finals game.

Grid 4: NBA player who has played for the OKC Thunder and the Minnesota Timberwolves.

Grid 5: NBA player who has played for the OKC Thunder and the Houston Rockets.

Grid 6: NBA player who has played for the OKC Thunder and has scored at least one field goal in an NBA Finals game.

Grid 7: NBA player who has averaged 8+ assists per game in a single season and has played for the Minnesota Timberwolves.

Grid 8: NBA player who has averaged 8+ assists per game in a single season and has played for the Houston Rockets.

Grid 9: NBA player who has averaged 8+ assists per game in a single season and has scored at least one field goal in an NBA Finals game.

Today’s full NBA Crossover Grid is as follows:

Take a closer look at Grids 3 and 6: Golden State Warriors and OKC Thunder players who have scored at least one field goal in an NBA Finals game.

Perhaps the easiest possible answer is two-time MVP Steph Curry who plays for the Warriors and has scored at least one field goal in an NBA Finals game.

Since being drafted No. 7 by Golden State in the 2009 NBA Draft, Curry has spent his entire 14-year career with the Warriors from 2009 onward.

During that span, Curry has made six NBA Finals appearances, winning four titles in 2015, 2017, 2018 and 2022. In total, Curry has scored 928 points in Finals games.

Meanwhile, former MVP Kevin Durant has played for the OKC Thunder and has scored at least one field goal in an NBA Finals game. After being drafted No. 2 by Seattle in the 2007 NBA Draft, Durant spent his first nine seasons with the SuperSonics/Thunder franchise.

During his time with the Thunder, Durant made one NBA Finals appearance in 2012. However, he later made three more Finals after joining Golden State in 2016, winning two titles in 2017 and 2018. In total, Durant has scored 455 points in Finals games.

Here is an example of a completed version of today’s NBA Crossover Grid:

NBA Crossover Grid answers for August 11

More NBA Crossover Grid answers for August 11

Former OKC Thunder guards James Harden and Derek Fisher

Other players who have played for the Golden State Warriors and have scored at least one field goal in an NBA Finals game include Mitch Richmond, Nick Young, Zaza Pachulia, David West and Andre Iguodala.

Meanwhile, Thabo Sefolosha, James Harden, Serge Ibaka, Derek Fisher and Kendrick Perkins have all suited up for the OKC Thunder and have scored at least one field goal in an NBA Finals game.

