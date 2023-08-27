Who is Aaron Gordon's brother, Drew Gordon? Taking closer look at Denver Nuggets star's family

Denver Nuggets star Aaron Gordon has established himself as a key player on the Nuggets after being a vital element in their title run. On that note, let's take a closer look at his brother, Drew Gordon.

Aaron Gordon isn't the only basketball player in his family. Although Aaron has made more of a name for himself on the bigger stage, his older brother, Drew, was also a talented hooper.

Drew was born on Jul. 12, 1990. Being five years older than Aaron, Drew got into basketball a lot earlier. Gordon played basketball at the same high school as his brother - Archbishop Mitty High School in San Jose. He was a key player at the time, leading them to West Catholic Athletic Championships over four years.

Gordon's senior year saw him record an average 17.5 points and 10.5 rebounds per game, which led to him being invited for the 2008 Jordan Brand Classic. He was also named to Long Beach Press-Telegram's Best in the West in the same year.

Gordon made a lot of noise in his senior year, as he had already commmitted to the UCLA Bruins in 2007. Having picked UCLA over some major programs like North Carolina and Duke, it was evident that he was viewed as a high-value recruit.

He played at UCLA for two years. After a fairly successful freshman season, Gordon played only six games in his sophomore season before transferring. The decision was presented as a "mutual parting", but the general consensus was that there was tension between the player and the coach.

Aaron Gordon eventually transferred to New Mexico to play for the Lobos. There, he would become an increasingly valuable piece for the team. This stint resulted in several accolades, including being viewed as a dark horse for the Naismith College Player of the Year award.

Aaron Gordon's brother Drew Gordon never made it in the NBA

Unfortunately, Aaron Gordon's brother, Drew Gordon, struggled to make it in the NBA after a fruitful college career.. After going undrafted in 2012, he joined the Dallas Mavericks summer league team before being dropped.

He then played overseas for the likes of Partizan Belgrade, Dinamo Sassari and Champagne Chalons-Reims. He also had summer league stints with the Utah Jazz, Sacramento Kings and Philadelphia 76ers.

His time with the 76ers was the closest he came to being in the NBA. After spending time with the G League affiliate, Gordon received a call-up. Unfortunately, he was waived after only nine games with one appearance. He announced his retirement from professional basketball on Jul. 12, 2023.

