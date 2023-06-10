Who are Aaron Gordon's parents, Ed Gordon and Shelly Davis? Looking at Nuggets star forward's personal life

Ed Gordon and Shelly Davis are Denver Nuggets’ forward Aaron Gordon’s parents. Both can be seen from time to time at Ball Arena watching and supporting their son playing basketball.
Gordon’s father and mother met at San Diego State where Ed spent four years playing for the Aztecs. Shelly, on the other hand, was a track and field star. “AG” often credits his mind-boggling athleticism to his parents.
Shelly Davis had a Bachelor of Science in computer information degree and a Master of Science in marketing from the University of San Diego. She eventually worked in Silicon Valley as an engineer and computer scientist.
Aaron Gordon’s parents are often mentioned by the dunk artist as his biggest models when it comes to work and perseverance. He has mentioned her parents’ dogged determination to be better in their fields and to provide the Gordons with a bright future.
In 2018, when Gordon was still with the Orlando Magic, the family behind Ed and Shelly Davis launched the “Gordon Family Giving Foundation.” The platform was created to “provide opportunity through science, technology, engineering and math education to underserved and underrepresented young students.”
Aaron Gordon’s parents, to this day, are actively involved in the foundation even if the basketball star is already playing for the Denver Nuggets.
Following the Nuggets’ sweep of the LA Lakers in the Western Conference Finals, “AG” sent a shout-out to his parents for their unceasing support.
Aaron Gordon’s parents should be elated with their son’s spectacular Game 4 performance
The Denver Nuggets have taken an 86-73 lead heading into the fourth quarter of Game 4 of the NBA Finals. Aaron Gordon has been a big reason for the Nuggets’ significant lead.
“AG” leads Denver in scoring with 25 points on 10-13 shooting, including 2-3 from behind the arc. Gordon’s last-second three-pointer gave the Nuggets the 13-point lead before the fourth quarter.
Gordon is continuing his strong showing in the series. He has been a mismatch for the Miami Heat, particularly when double teams are sent to defend Jamal Murray and Nikola Jokic. Gordon has feasted on the defense of smaller players such as Gabe Vincent, Caleb Martin and Max Strus when he’s in the paint.
Jokic, who is arguably the best passing big man, has consistently fed Gordon for close-range shots to punish Miami’s defense. Ed Gordon and Shelly Davis should be ecstatic with how their son has been playing in the NBA Finals.
