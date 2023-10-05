Who is Alexia Adams? Damian Lillard’s new song receives appreciation from former basketball player turned reality star

Alexia Adams recently shared a story on Instagram hyping up Damian Lillard’s new song. Adams is a former basketball player who is a star on reality TV, including the show “Put a Ring on It.” She often posts on social media with basketball stars.

She shared a music video for one of Lillard's new songs under his rapper name Dame D.O.L.L.A. The song is titled "Paid in Full." The music video featured a cameo from rapper Cam'ron.

The show “Put a Ring on It” follows a couple who are on and off again, and one side desires a stronger commitment in the form of an engagement.

Adams was born on Sept. 28, 1986, in Marietta, Georgia. Her father was a football player and her mother played volleyball.

She is also a social media influencer, fitness model and entrepreneur and is famous on Instagram, boasting 46,000 followers. She has pictures with former NBA players, including Kwame Brown, Joe Johnson and Shelvin Mack on her grid. She also posts a lot about basketball events she helps promote.

Adams also has her own health and wellness brand along with a nutritional weight loss drink. She is also a regular contributor to “The Reality Table,” which is a podcast hosted by former reality show contestants, offering an African American outlook on reality TV.

Adams was on season two of “Put a Ring on It,” which aired on OWN TV, owned by Oprah Winfrey.

Where did Alexia Adams play basketball?

Alexia Adams played college basketball at Arizona State. She was a standout player for the Sun Devils.

She was also a standout at Heritage High School, where she played field hockey, basketball and softball. She was named all-state in all three sports during her senior year.

Her Instagram bio also shows that she played professionally in many places. She played pro basketball in Romania, Serbia, Mexico and Belgium.

Her bio says she currently resides in Atlanta. She is a fan of the NBA's Atlanta Hawks.