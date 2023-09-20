Who is Arike Ogunbowale's brother Dare Ogunbowale? Exploring WNBA star's personal life

Arike Ogunbowale helped the Dallas Wings make history on Tuesday night after helping the team sweep the Atlanta Dream in the opening round of the WNBA playoffs (2-0). Ogunbowale had 20 points and led seven Wings players in double figures. No other team ever had seven players in double-digit scoring in WNBA postseason history.

Ogunbowale and Dallas will now face their biggest challenge of the season, as they will take on the reigning champions Las Vegas Aces, who are the grand favorites to repeat.

But after advancing to the WNBA semi-finals for the first time since they moved to Dallas in 2011, they are optimistic they can upset the Aces and continue their playoff journey.

Arike Ogunbowale is the star of this team with averages of 21.2 ppg, 3.4 rpg and 4.5 apg on 34.3% from beyond the arc. However, she is not the only member of the family who has been playing professionally. Her older brother, Dare Ogunbowale, is a member of the Houston Texans of the NFL, where he plays as a running back under a two-year, $3.3 million deal.

Dare is on his second stint with the Texans after joining the league in 2017. He spent four seasons in college at Wisconsin between 2013 and 2017. He then signed with Houston but never found his place in the rotation. He then joined the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Washington Redskins before returning to Florida for his second stint with Tampa Bay.

With the Buccaneers, he had one of the best seasons of his career, where he was named captain of the team in 2019.

After leaving the Florida team, he spent two years with the Jacksonville Jaguars before moving to Texas and signing with Houston.

Now with the Texans, Dare lives in the same state as his sister, and the two have formed an even closer relationship as a brother-sister duo.

Arike Ogunbowale calls brother Dare her "best friend"

Arike Ogunbowale and her brother, Dare, have always supported each other since their college years.

Arike has been one of the best WNBA players since she joined the league in 2019 and was named scoring champion in 2020. She has her sights set on leading Dallas to the title and always looks up to her brother for advice on how to become better.

Arike Ogunbowale said of her brother, via the Buccaneers' official website:

"I go to him with really everything, before a game, after a game. I talk to him every day about everything. He's my best friend. It's definitely good to have him go through everything he goes through and he's super smart. He knows a lot of things outside of sports; life situations, basketball, anything. It's definitely good to have him in my life.

"Our relationship is special, especially with him now being in Houston; he’s come to a lot of my home games. We’re pretty much together all the time whenever we can be. Every year I got older, he just became one of my best friends and I pretty much go to him about everything. He’s a mentor, best friend, big brother, role model."

Living close to each other, in Houston and Dallas, respectively, Arike and Dare try to maintain the great relationship they have.