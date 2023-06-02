Who are Bam Adebayo's parents Marilyn Blout & John Adebayo? Taking a closer look at personal life of Miami Heat star

Bam Adebayo has made it big in the NBA as one of the best defenders in the league right now as he anchors the Miami Heat. With that, let's take a look at who his parents are and how big of an impact they are to him and his career.

Bam's parents are John and Marilyn Adebayo, who met each other in the US. Marilyn was of African-American descent, while John Nigerian. The two married in the US, but Bam's mother had to do most of the responsibilities in raising Bam as John decided to return to Nigeria.

According to Bam, he's mostly close to his mother, Marilyn, who's the most influential person in his life. His mother raised the NBA star by himself by being a cashier when they moved to North Carolina. Growing up with his mom in a trailer, Marilyn made sure that she prioritized her son's needs and education.

Bam's father, on the other hand, passed away back in 2020 while peacefully residing in Nigeria.

Marilyn is also the person responsible for Bam getting his nickname. According to the both of them, the Miami Heat star flipped a coffee table while watching The Flintstones when he was just a year old.

The 2020 Olympic gold medalist often posts about his mother, who he shares a close bond with, online.

Bam Adebayo did most of the offensive work for the Heat in Game 1

2023 NBA Finals - Game One

The Denver Nuggets took the chance to capture their first win at home in Game 1 behind Nikola Jokic's incredible triple-double. While the Heat lost, they were still able to put up a fight in the game with Bam Adebayo's on-court brilliance. His teammates, though, weren't able to contribute much last night.

After Game 1, Bam had 26 points, 13 rebounds and five assists to help make an impact against the Nuggets. However, those numbers weren't enough for them to make the game end on a competitive note. Even his fellow All-Star, Jimmy Butler, wasn't much effective in their bout last night.

The only player with more in Heat history is LeBron James (25). Bam Adebayo has his 17th career playoff game with 20 points & 10 rebounds.The only player with more in Heat history is LeBron James (25). https://t.co/9DzmPVJ1WK

In their loss against Denver, Butler only had 13 points, seven rebounds and seven assists. His lack of activity on the floor caused the Heat to lose and his teammates to not be on the same page.

If Adebayo consistently plays like a superstar like he did in Game 1, there's a chance the Heat could rally an upset against the Nuggets. Of course, he couldn't do everything on his own and will need all the help he can get.

