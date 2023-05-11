Who is Bob Huggins wife? Finding out more about the West Virginia coach

West Virginia coach Bob Huggins finds himself in the limelight for the wrong reasons lately. Huggins recently got suspended by the program. Huggins used homophobic slurs referring to the Xavier fans and also denigrated Catholics during a radio interview on Monday.

The incident occurred on a radio call with Cincinnati radio station WLW. Huggins was asked if he could land players from Xavier, a Jesuit school, to which the West Virginia coach had plenty of things to say.

Here's what Huggins said:

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

“Catholics don’t do that... I tell you what, any school that can throw rubber penises on the floor and then say they didn’t do it, by God they can get away with anything.

“It was the Crosstown Shootout. What it was, was all those (expletive), those Catholic (expletive), I think.”

Huggins is a renowned coach in college basketball. He has the winningest record among all active coaches at 934-415. While there's plenty of information available about his professional life, there's not much mention of his personal details.

The veteran head coach was born in West Virginia. Coaching the program was one of his dream jobs, which he landed in 2007. Bob Huggins also attended the program as a student. He found his partner there. Huggins' wife, June Huggins, attended West Virginia University too. They have been married since 1977 and have two kids together.

Bob Huggins takes $1 million salary deduction along with suspension

Bob Huggins' recent controversy has seen him issue hefty penalties. Huggins has been suspended by the West Virginia program. He will return to the sidelines next season but with a $1 million salary deduction. The Hall of Fame coach's earnings will be directly going in support of WVU’s LGBTQ+ Center, the Carruth Center and other state and national organizations that support marginalized communities.

Bob Huggins' recent controversy has seen him issue hefty penalties. Huggins has been suspended by the West Virginia program. He will return to the sidelines next season but with a $1 million salary deduction. The Hall of Fame coach's earnings will be directly going in support of WVU’s LGBTQ+ Center, the Carruth Center and other state and national organizations that support marginalized communities.

West Virginia has taken a strong stance against Huggins for his comments. Here's what their athletic department told Fox Sports Digital:

"It is also a moment that provides the opportunity for learning. A moment that can shine a light on the injustice and hate that often befall the members of our marginalized communities," President E. Gordon Gee and Director of Athletics Wren Baker said in the statement.

"While the University has never and will never condone the language used on Monday, we will use this moment to educate how the casual use of inflammatory language and implicit bias affect our culture, our community and our health and well-being."

The statement also said that Bob Huggins' comments have "tarnished" the university's name.

Poll : 0 votes