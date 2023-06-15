Who is Brice Sensabaugh? Finding out more

Brice Sensabaugh, a former all-out scorer for the Ohio State Buckeyes, is an intriguing prospect in the 2023 NBA Draft. A month heading into the draft, he was projected to be a late first-round or early second-round talent.

A week before teams start to make their picks, some scouts see him even landing in the mid-first-round based on the drafting team’s needs. Sensabaugh’s scoring ability has never been questioned. It’s his play on the other end of the floor that has caused teams to think twice.

Global Scouting @GlobalScouting_ My biggest concern for Brice Sensabaugh is his defense. His closeouts are typically pretty bad and he’s quite prone to getting blown-by due to his heavy feet and lack of lateral quickness. I do wonder if his offensive ability outweighs his defensive woes. My biggest concern for Brice Sensabaugh is his defense. His closeouts are typically pretty bad and he’s quite prone to getting blown-by due to his heavy feet and lack of lateral quickness. I do wonder if his offensive ability outweighs his defensive woes. https://t.co/gQ7d9Dwi6F

In Sensabaugh’s lone collegiate season, he averaged just 24.5 MPG, but 16.3 points on 48.0% shooting, including 40.5% from deep. He was a proven scorer above the rim and out into long-range territory.

Brice Sensabaugh finished eighth in scoring in the entire Big Ten Conference, a big accomplishment for a freshman playing in limited minutes. Per 40 minutes of game action, the Orlando, Florida native is the conference’s deadliest scorer among first-year college hoopers.

Scouts have raved about his 6-6 frame and superb power to finish against contact. Sensabaugh’s jumpers are a sight to see. He has a smooth, quick stroke from the elbow to beyond the arc.

The burly forward first caught the attention of scouts in his high school years at Lake Highland Preparatory School. He was named Florida Mr. Basketball after averaging 25.1 points and 7.2 rebounds in his senior year. Sensabaugh was a four-star recruit who picked Ohio over Alabama, Georgia Tech and Florida.

Eleven Warriors @11W Brice Sensabaugh will keep his name in the 2023 NBA draft, ending his Ohio State career after a stellar freshman season. 11w.rs/43dNbGU Brice Sensabaugh will keep his name in the 2023 NBA draft, ending his Ohio State career after a stellar freshman season. 11w.rs/43dNbGU

Brice Sensabaugh’s scoring prowess translated well in college. Many thought that he would have put up even better numbers on offense had he decided to stay in college for another year. His biggest drawback has been his defense, which forced the Buckeyes to limit his minutes.

Will Brice Sensabaugh’s defensive shortcomings push him into the second round of the 2023 NBA Draft?

Teams who love scorers will be enamored with Brice Sensabaugh’s deep arsenal. He just couldn’t be relied on to play no more than 15 minutes as his defense needs a ton of work.

The Golden State Warriors, who will pick 19th, are rumored to be interested in the former Buckeye. Golden State, however, nearly wouldn’t let Jordan Poole play due to his terrible defense. They were also forced to trade James Wiseman to shore up their perimeter defense with the return of Gary Payton II.

Sensabaugh’s defensive shortcomings are reportedly easy to fix. He only needs to put in the work to at least be an average defender in the NBA. If he can succeed on that part of the game, he would be a solid addition to any roster.

As it stands, teams may seriously start looking at him late in the first or second round.

