Who is Charles Craig? Looking at influential figure in Kevin Durant's basketball career

Charles Craig was the person who mentored and guided Kevin Durant as he honed his basketball skills at an early age. He was Durant's first basketball coach, guiding him to where he is today and inspiring the star to become the best version of himself.

Known as Big Chucky, Craig was a stout 6-foot-4 and 310-pound African American adult. Professionally, he was a basketball coach and served as Durant's mentor. Many children in Washington know him as their basketball coach, as he had taught kids the sport.

He was born in 1970 and died at the age of 35 on April 30, 2005, due to gang-related violence. He reportedly had a soft side for children and loved being with them. His mother, Claudette Craig, talked about how helpful he was around children.

"He loved kids," Claudette Craig said. "He would do anything for any child. He had a van, and he’d come by with a bunch of kids and say, 'Ma, I got a bunch of hungry kids, can you feed 'em?' I’d say, 'If you get the food, I’ll cook it.' He was a terrible cook."

One of the kids that Charles Craig helped out was Durant, who blossomed into an NBA star years after Craig was killed.

Charles Craig is the reason behind KD's jersey number

Charles Craig was brutally murdered when Durant was still young. That event was etched in his memory, and KD's jersey number has served as a reminder of who inspired him to always strive for the best.

Craig died when he was 35, and that's the reason KD has worn the number on his jerseys. Since his freshman year at Texas, the 6-foot-10 forward has been associated with the number, carrying it with him to the NBA. The only time he didn't wear the number was when he played for the Brooklyn Nets (No. 7).

In an interview, the current Phoenix Suns star talked about his decision to honor his late coach.

"I just want as many people as I can to know why I wear it and the significance of the number," Durant said."That’s my goal is to get him out there and keep his name alive."

By the looks of it, he's representing his coach in the best way possible. He's now an accomplished NBA star. He's still not done and will likely add more to his accolades.

