Who is Dell Curry's new wife? Looking at Steph Curry's father's 2nd marriage

Dell Curry's new wife is no longer hidden from the world as he has finally opened up about his recent second marriage. Curry and his ex-wife Sonya were married for 33 years and raised three kids together: Stephen, Seth and Sydel. After a rather public and ugly divorce in 2021, Dell Curry remarried within a year, and he claims to be quite happy.

Dell Curry, a Charlotte Hornets legend who calls their games on local television, spoke to The Charlotte Observer and talked about his second marriage. The wedding was extremely low-key, as the media was unaware of the event. Even his kids, especially Steph Curry, a global superstar, didn't upload any pictures of the ceremony and kept the world in the dark about their father and stepmother.

Dell Curry's new wife is Nicki Smith, and as per Curry, they have been married for almost a year. They were seen together during the 2022 NBA Finals when his son Steph Curry torched the Boston Celtics en route to his fourth championship.

Dell Curry told the Charlotte Observer that he wasn't planning on getting remarried so soon after his divorce, but he is happy with his decision:

"Yes. It’s great. ... I didn’t know what I was gonna do (after the divorce). I wasn’t going to get married again. But life is great right now. It couldn’t be better. For me, I’m at a great place in my life. My home situation is sound. My kids and their families are doing great. They’re happy for me. I’m happy for them. So life’s good."

There is little to no information on Dell Curry's new wife, Nicki Smith. As per unsubstantiated online reports, she is well-known in celebrity circles. However, she keeps her personal life private, and her secretive wedding shows that.

There were rumors that Dell Curry's new wife and Sonya Curry's new boyfriend used to be married. Some reports debunked the story, while many believe it to be true. Steve Johnson was a tight end for the New England Patriots and is currently dating Sonya Curry. His ex-wife is apparently Nicki Smith, who is now married to Dell Curry.

Dell Curry's new wife met him through "mutual friends"

During his interview with the Charlotte Observer, Dell Curry mentioned that he was about to quit his job as the Charlotte Hornets color commentator and move to the West Coast to be near his children.

His eldest son, Steph Curry, is a Golden State Warriors legend, his younger son, Seth Curry, plays for the Dallas Mavericks, and his daughter, Sydel Curry-Lee, is married to Damion Lee, who plays for the Phoenix Suns.

However, he decided against moving and stayed in North Carolina. He revealed that he met his new wife because of this decision after mutual friends introduced them. He told the Observer:

"I thought about going to the West Coast. I’m like, 'Nah, I’m not gonna follow my sons. I’m going to stick it out. Hang here.' And then, I had friends who introduced me to my wife now. I’d met her a couple of times. We talked on the phone for a month before I laid eyes on her. I’m like: 'Oh, I like this girl, man. What’s going on here?'"

Dell Curry's new wife is expected to be in the spotlight after marrying into a star-studded and public family. She is already seen in the arena when Steph Curry plays, and we can probably expect to see her a lot more.