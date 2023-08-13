Dwyane Wade is the most recent addition to the Naismith Memorial Hall of Fame joining Pau Gasol, Tony Parker, and Dirk Nowitzki. Fans were quick to notice that Xavier Zechariah Wade, his youngest son, was not among the family members who attended this event.

Xavier Zechariah Wade, born on November 10, 2013, is the son of Aje Metoyer and Dwyane Wade. According to Yahoo, in 2013, Dwyane had a short break up with Gabrielle Union during which he had Xavier with Metoyer out of an affair.

Xavier lives with his mother in Los Angeles. Aje is a reality television star who appeared in a TV show called Basketball Wives.

Dwyane admitted in his documentary that he had to muster a lot of courage to come clean to Gabrielle Union.

"Hardest thing I've ever had to do is man up and tell (Gabrielle) that I've had a child with somebody else. I couldn't sleep. I wasn't eating…When you hold something in that you know is going to come out, and you have this information, and you know it's gonna f-ck, somebody, up, that you care about, that you love, if it don't hurt you, then you're not human."

Dwyane makes sure to spend quality time with Xavier

Dwyane Wade finds it challenging to develop a solid relationship with Xavier Zechariah because they don't live in the same house. However, this does not stop Dwyane from doing his best to raise Xavier.

"It is up to me to make sure he knows he's being raised with love even if we don't live under the same roof. And it's up to me to let him know that while distance may physically separate us at times, I'm always going to be the man he can depend on to love him and help lead him."

"What I've come to learn over my life is that fatherhood isn't a monolithic image that looks the same in every household. Each relationship is different. All I'm concerned about with Xavier is him always knowing he's loved."

Along with Xavier, Dwyane is also a father to Zaire, Zaya, Kaavia James, and nephew Dahveon Morris.

